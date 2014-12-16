The Best Diner In Every State

The wait staff knows your name and order by heart. The coffee tastes like dirt some days, but you and your friends never seem to mind. And when your family comes into town for the holidays, you get excited to bring them to “your spot.”
Diners are an American tradition, and everyone thinks his or her hometown’s greasy spoon is the best.
For this list, we scoured Yelp reviews, local newspapers, and culinary awards to find the most popular and beloved diner in every state. We defined diner as a restaurant whose primary purpose is serving breakfast, and awarded bonus points to dives open 24-7.
Locals and tourists wait hours for a table at the Anchorage diner Snow City Cafe. The diner is so popular that it has 482 glowing reviews on Yelp. Diners come back time and time again for the cafe's original concoctions like crab omelets with a side of reindeer sausage.
The 1950s-inspired 5 & Diner has six locations across the Grand Canyon state. Known for its shakes and malts, the 5 & Diner serves 12 signature burgers to choose from. The mouthwatering Big Bopper Burger contains double-decker beef patties, melted American cheese, and the special house sauce.
Old-school Lucy's Diner has three locations throughout Arkansas. The greasy spoon has mastered hashbrowns, with seven toppings to choose from. If you order 'smothered, peppered, and chunked hashbrowns,' your potatoes will be fried with onions, jalepenos, and ham.
The Fremont Diner is an authentic country diner settled in Sonoma's wine country. The small roadside diner opens up to a big patio to accommodate large crowds. Be sure to try the signature chicken and waffles or crispy bacon and grits.
The Village Coffee Shop is, as one Yelp reviewer said, 'a killer greasy spoon in, of all places, the Mecca of healthy organic eating!' The Boulder diner is famous for its fluffy pancakes and large portions. And if it's your first time eating there, the entire restaurant and staff welcome you with a round of applause.
Like the name suggests, The Parthenon diner incorporates Greek influences into its dishes, such as the Spanakopita and 'Kostas Special Omelet'; but maintains its retro American-diner feel with mini jukeboxes on the tables. The diner has locations in Branford and Saybrook.
Family-owned Toasted Mango Cafe in Sarasota has the best breakfast in the Sunshine State. Like its name suggests, the diner uses mangoes in its mimosas, waffles, and famous mango butter spread on freshly cooked biscuits.
Boots and Kimo's Homestyle Kitchen drives home its sports theme with players' jerseys hanging on the the walls and teams' insignias on the tables. Yelp reviewers agree that the Kailua diner's must-have dish is banana pancakes with macadamia nut 'crack sauce.'
Jimmy's Down the Street has been an Idaho staple for over 50 years. The Coeur d'Alene diner was featured on Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives,' and showed off its made-from-scratch pecan rolls, chicken fried steak, and chicken 'n' dumplings.
Since its opening in 1939, White Palace Grill has attracted people from all over -- 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The Chicago landmark serves up the best omelets and short ribs in the area.
As you can guess, Maxine's specialises in its signature chicken and waffles. The Indianapolis diner serves up sweet and savory combinations, like a sweet potato waffle drizzled in honey butter and paired with crispy-fried chicken wings.
The Ankeny Diner, named after its town, ranked as one of the best burger joints in Iowa. It's home of the Hawkeye burger, which is topped with grilled onions, cheddar cheese, and mushrooms. And if you've whipped up an even bigger appetite after watching the University of Iowa game, we suggest you try the six-egg 'gut-buster' omelet.
There's no place like home -- although the Wichita family-owned Brint's Diner comes close, with comfort food as delicious as your mum makes. The country fried steak is a signature dish, as is the 'ultimate skillet' which scrambles ham, sausage, home fries, peppers, onions, and eggs in a pan.
Rick, owner of Rick's White Light Diner, is a well-known character among repeat customers in this quirky, cajun-style diner. The Frankfort greasy spoon is true to its southern roots, serving up New Orleans-style po-boys, crawfish pie, and a muffaletta sandwich.
Southern charm is in no short supply at The Camellia Grill, with its historic facade, homey atmosphere, and heart-warming food. Most of the New Orleans greasy spoon's wait-staff has been around for decades, so you will always be greeted by a familiar face. The diner's chilli omelet and pecan waffles are customer favourites.
Located in Biddeford and housed in a 1927 trolley car, Palace Diner calls itself the oldest diner in Maine -- although the Rolling Stones and Wu-Tang Clan music blaring through the speakers conjures a younger, hipper vibe. Yelpers rave about the corned beef hash and French toast.
Baltimore's Broadway Diner has an impressive 13-page menu including diner classics, such as omelets and waffles, and exotic delicacies like the Hungarian goulash. Guy Fieri deemed it 'goulishious' on an episode of 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.'
Massachusetts is chock-full of charming, nostalgia-inducing diners but The Little Depot Diner tops the list. The cash-only Peabody diner only seats 15 people at a time but is worth the wait, especially for its blueberry pancakes and banana bread with the special butter sauce.
Fleetwood Diner, with locations in Lansing and Ann Arbor, is beloved by college students and locals alike for its Hippie Hash: hash browns tossed with grilled tomato, green pepper, onion, mushroom, and broccoli topped with feta cheese.
A St. Paul landmark, Mickey's Diner is the 'greasiest of greasy spoons,' according to Yelp reviewers -- but in the best way possible. Located in an art deco railroad car, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983 and was the setting for scenes in 'The Mighty Ducks, 'Jingle All the Way,' and 'A Prairie Home Companion.'
Big Bad Breakfast, or 'BBB' as its known, cooks up a mean southern-style breakfast. Meats smoked in-house are the stars of the plate at the Oxford diner, although you'll want to make room for the creamy grits and biscuits with sausage gravy.
Like the name suggests, St. Louis' Uncle Bill's knows how to make a good pancake. The pancake house offers 15 different kinds of pancakes ranging from classic buttermilk to pineapple-filled pancakes served with Hawaiian syrup.
Considered an Omaha landmark for decades, Lisa's Radial Cafe is the kind of place where the waiters knows your order by heart, particularly if it's the Radial Raft: two eggs, biscuits, and hash browns in a 'sea of gravy.'
Steve's Café, with two locations in Helena, offers Montana meals with originality, from Huckleberry-stuffed French toast to homemade sausages and corn beef hash.
In a state with no shortage of superlatives, Boulder City's World Famous Coffee Cup Cafe earns its name with menu items such as peanut butter pancakes, huevos rancheros, and the Pork Chilli Verde omelet, which Guy Fieri says is 'the bomb.'
New Jersey, easily, had more competition in this category than any other state. We picked Tops Diner, which holds a whopping 460 glowing reviews on Yelp. If that's not reason enough, the East Newark joint, established more than 40 years ago, serves 17 types of cheesecake.
Located down the street from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerqe, the five-room barn house has the best breakfast burrito, hands-down. Frontier stuffs its homemade flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, crispy hash browns, and green chilli.
Roscoe Diner believes 'good things endure the test of time.' Any road tripper who frequents Route 17 will be pleased to find that little has changed at this quintessential upstate diner since its founding in 1969.
While North Carolina is hardly a mecca of diners, Elmo's in Durham and Carrboro serves up mouthwatering Southern-inspired breakfast specials like sweet potato pancakes, shrimp and avocado quiche, and a classic biscuit topped with sausage gravy.
With locations in Fargo, Bismarck, Mandan, and Minot (and a food truck that roams the state in warmer weather), Kroll's Diner is bringing back the retro diner feel. Famous for its Knoephla Soup and hand-scooped malts, its menu includes American and German specialties.
Norman's '50s-style The Diner has appeared on boxes of Cain's tea, in Playboy magazine, and on 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.' Revered for its two-time state of Oklahoma championship chilli recipe, the restaurant has been around for more than 100 years.
Located in Gettysburg (of course), Lincoln Diner is affectionately called LD's by the regulars. For $US4.29, order a plate of the French toast à la Lincoln.
The historic Pawtucket site is one of two known surviving Sterling Streamliner railway cars-turned-diners still in operation. In 1978, the Modern Diner was the first diner inducted into the National Register of Historic Places.
A Southern landmark since 1946, The Beacon Drive-In in Spartanburg claims to serve more tea than any single restaurant in the US. The signature item is a chilli-cheeseburger buried underneath piles of sweet onion rings and French-fried potatoes.
According to the most recent US Census, the town of Isabel is home to just 135 residents. Still, Sparky's Bar & Grill is packed any day of the week. It's run by Ryan Maher, a young Republican state senator.
Pancake Pantry, a Nashville tradition, grew out of the idea to build a reputation and menu around uncommonly good pancakes. Pancakes range from the island-inspired buttermilk pancakes topped with banana, shredded coconut, and chopped pecans, to the award-winning sweet potato pancakes drizzled with cinnamon cream syrup.
Salt Lake City has oodles of brunch spots -- none more kitschy-hip or satisfying than the Blue Plate Diner. The 1950s-inspired greasy spoon has perfected the homemade meal, from the skillets and omelets to the corned beef hash.
The milkshakes and 'trailer-park pancakes' (made with peanut butter and bananas) are the local favourites at this Richmond joint. Plus, the space-themed Galaxy Diner is the go-to place if you need massive amounts of crispy cuisine, like fried pickles or fried Oreos.
The Skillet brand has evolved from a chef-driven street food experience to a full-blown restaurant chain, with three locations in Seattle. The food uses fresh, locally sourced ingredients and continually redefines the meaning of comfort. The maple-braised pork belly and waffles, topped with a fried egg, is a must-try.
OK, so maybe Tudor's Biscuit World isn't 'technically' a diner -- but it seems wrong to pick any other restaurant or franchise that serves breakfast. A Tudor's biscuit sandwich, piled high with bacon, egg, cheese, and a hash brown patty, is as central to West Virginia as any other state symbol.
Franks Diner in Kenosha is world famous for its 'Garbage Plates,' or scrambles made with five eggs. But fair warning: At Franks, which is celebrating more than 80 years in business, the motto is always, 'Order what you want; eat what you get.'
Located in the heart of Jackson Hole, this blacksmith shop-turned-bakery serves the most wholesome and nutritious breakfasts possible. Be sure to take home a bag of The Bunnery's signature 'O.S.M.' bread mix, made with oats, sunflower, and millet.
