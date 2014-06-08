The 10 Best Digital Cameras On The Market

While many of us have become spoiled by the convenience of using a smart phone camera, there are still plenty of times when the small lens of a smart phone camera just doesn’t do the image justice.

We’ve gathered a list of the 10 best digital cameras out there, thanks to our friends at FindTheBest. FindTheBest ranked top digital cameras based on a combination of specs, like megapixels, release date, and minimum/maximum ISO, as well as expert reviews, including ones from PC Mag and CNET.

Amazon Sony a NEX 5N

10. Sony a NEX 5N

Despite its petite size, the Sony a NEX 5N stands out for its high quality images. DPReview gives it a Gold award, writing, “If you are looking to transition into enthusiast photography and want DSLR image quality in a small size, the 5N is definitely worth a look.”

9. Sony Alpha SLT-A99

This full frame DSLR has 24.3 megapixels, with an ISO that ranges from 100 to 6400. DPReview says the Sony Alpha SLT-A99 is full of fresh, easily accessed features, such as in-body stabilisation, an electronic viewfinder, and an articulated rear screen.

8. Sony a NEX 7

The Sony a Nex 7 fits a lot of useful features into its compact body. The 24.3 megapixel camera has a high-res sensor and full HD 60p video capabilities; its three dial control interface is logical and easy to use, according to DPReview.

Amazon Nikon D600

7. Nikon D600

The Nikon D600 is a good value, providing full frame DSLR quality images at a reasonable price. CNET explains, “The Nikon D600 is a really good camera for the money, as long as you’re willing to shell out for the lenses that can do it justice.”

6. Nikon D7100

An updated version of its predecessor, the D7000, the Nikon D7100 is a high-speed camera with a sturdy, nicely designed body. DPReview writes, “The D7100 is a well-built enthusiast DSLR that offers impressive image quality and easy access to shooting parameters along with a high degree of customisation options.”

5. Olympus OM-D EM-5

The Olympus OM-D EM-5 is a compact mirrorless model camera, which means it allows for the use of multiple lenses on a small body. CNET says, “If you’re looking for something a lot better, faster, and more sophisticated than a point-and-shoot that can stand up to your adventures, the Olympus OM-D E-M5 is a great choice.”

4. Canon EOS 6D

The Canon EOS 6D offers high quality images with a couple of extra perks. The camera’s standout features include built-in WiFi and GPS, a silent shutter mechanism, and low-light focusing sensitivity ability.

3. Canon EOS 5D Mark III

PC Mag says, “The Canon EOS 5D Mark III looks a lot like its predecessor on the outside, but offers plenty of improvements under the hood.” So while the EOS 5D Mark III may look similar to the 5D Mark II, users can expect wider capabilities, like fast autofocus and a bright, high resolution rear LCD, and better performance.

Amazon Nikon D4

2. Olympus OM-D E-M1

The Olympus OM-D E-M1 earned a five-star rating and Editors’ Choice Award from PC Mag. The high-end, mirrorless Micro Four Thirds camera has a dust- and splash-proof design, a hinged tilting screen, and art filters and colour control.

1. Nikon D4

With speed, precision, and a huge range of features, the Nikon D4 is not for amateurs. PC Mag writes in its review, “The Nikon D4 is a pro shooter’s dream, with controls galore, and a big, bright optical viewfinder.”

