The Best Dessert In Every State

Google/Woodside Bakery Montana’s Woodside Bakery makes heavenly cinnamon rolls

A delicious dessert is the ultimate, cherry-on-top ending to any meal. Just as most of us have personal preferences for our go-to cakes and pastries, each state has iconic favourites as well.

We put together a list of the best desserts across the U.S., including everything from Georgia’s peach cobbler and Mississippi’s mud pie to fresh cinnamon rolls in Montana.

We scoured high and low for the ultimate treats in every state, using reviews, recommendations, and of course, our own sweet tooth.

