The Best Dessert From Every State

Google/Woodside Bakery Montana’s Woodside Bakery makes heavenly cinnamon rolls.

A delicious dessert is the ultimate, cherry-on-top ending to any meal. Just as most of us have personal preferences for our go-to cakes and pastries, each state has iconic favourites as well.

In celebration of National Dessert Day, we put together a list of the best desserts from around the US, from Georgia’s peach cobbler to fresh cinnamon rolls in Montana.

We scoured high and low for the ultimate treats in every state, using reviews, recommendations, and of course, our own sweet tooth. Did we miss your local favourite? Let us know in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.