These Are The Best Days And Months To Shop For A Deal

E-commerce research firm SumAll put together this amazing graphic of the best times to find deals while shopping.



If you’re pinching pennies, it looks like shopping on a Tuesday in November is your best bet according to the graphic, which uses data from 3,000 merchants.

Across the board, Tuesdays have the most discounts of any day. Sundays have the least amount of deals.

November is the month with the most promotions, while March has the fewest.

SumAll also went state-by-state to see who had the most promotions:

