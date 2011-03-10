The Best Smartphone On Every Carrier Right Now

A whole new wave of 4G smartphones will soon be upon us, but in the meantime, we scanned reviews of the best smartphones available now to bring you the best one on each U.S. carrier.
We looked for the best combination of speed, reliability, features, and build quality to determine our winners.
No matter what your carrier is, there’s a solid smartphone waiting for you.
Competition is extremely tight on Verizon, but the new kid on the block has managed to edge out the Droid X and Samsung Captivate.
Despite the fact that Consumer Reports 'cannot recommend' the iPhone 4, we've found its build quality, operating system, App Store, and eye-popping Retina display too excellent to refute.
Additionally, iOS 4.3 will bring 2x faster web browsing, and iOS 5 this summer will make the iPhone 4 feel close to brand-new again. So the iPhone is on top for now, at least until the Droid Bionic comes stomping into town at lightning fast LTE speeds.
Price: $199.99 with 2-year contract
With the impending release of iOS 4.3 including Mobile Hotspot and the Nitro JavaScript rendering engine making surfing the web twice as fast, the iPhone remains on top for AT&T.
One thing that makes the iPhone so tough to beat is Apple's diligence in releasing a constant (every few months) stream of updates giving consumers what they're asking for most (minus a revamped notification system, of course).
Odds are, the iPhone 4 will remain AT&T's top seller up until the iPhone 5 is released this summer, but the new Motorola Atrix 4G with a dual core processor and Flash support shouldn't be far behind.
Price: $199.99 with 2-year contract
When it was released last summer, the HTC EVO 4G gave the brand new iPhone 4 a real run for its money. Its snappy processor, convenient kick-stand, intuitive HTC Sense UI skin, massive screen, and of course its excellent 4G speed have kept it on top since last June.
Its only real drawback? The speed freak EVO was, and still is, stuck on Sprint. The Samsung Epic 4G is wonderful as well, but keyboards are so last year, as is making consumers wait months for a 2.2 update.
Price: $199.99 with 2-year contract
T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy S and T-Mobile G2 are worthy 4G contenders, but the myTouch 4G has 3.5 hours more of talk time per charge.
The myTouch also features reliable phone calling over Wi-Fi, a decent front-facing camera for video chatting, MediaRoom for browsing your music and photos, and a nifty Swype software keyboard. The T-Mobile G2 is another great option, except with a slide-out keyboard.
Price: $249.99 with 2-year contract
