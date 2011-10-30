The Best Credit Cards For Successful People

Outlaw‘s recent “Best Credit Cards For Successful People” campaign in October was, well, successful. For that particular review round-up, we focused on high-end credit cards for affluent business travellers, executives, and those who just want (or need) a more feature-rich cardholder experience.



It goes without saying that each of these cards require excellent credit in order to be approved.

Here were a few of our top picks:

American Express Premier Rewards Gold: Yes, it’s a status card, but we also like the current promotion where you receive 15,000 bonus Membership Rewards points after spending $1K within the first three months. 3X points on airfare and 2X points on gas and groceries makes this one a tempting choice for frequent road warriors and leisure travellers alike. See more details, compare, and apply online here.

The Platinum Card: Another high-end AmEx card; the 25,000 bonus Membership Rewards points are nice, but we were especially drawn to the Platinum Card’s 24/7 concierge service (offering personalised assistance with reservations, gifts, travel, and more). See more details, compare, and apply online here.

Citi Hilton HHonors Visa Signature Card: $0 annual fee and a super generous “40,000 Hilton HHonors Bonus Points after spending $1000 within 4 months of account opening” makes this our #1 favourite hotel rewards credit card this month. See more details, compare, and apply online here (you can click on “Citi Credit Cards” tab under Search by Issuer to compare against other current Citi offers as well).

Citi Gold AAdvantage Card: The $50 annual fee is waived for the first 12 months, plus cardholders earn “30,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after $750 in purchases within the first 4 months of cardmembership – more than enough for a roundtrip domestic travel award.” I’d compare this offer against Southwest Airlines’ popular Rapid Rewards credit card and JetBlue’s ‘TrueBlue’ credit card. Apply online here.

