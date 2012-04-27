The Best Credit Cards For Light Spenders

Credit card review web sites spend a lot of time covering offers that yield a lot of bonus points for big spenders. But what if you don’t use plastic all that often, or you’re just a frugal spender? Which cards will still yield a big bonus?



Here’s a snapshot of the best offers this week for “light” spenders, via Credit Card Outlaw‘s continuously updated deals portal.

1. Capital One Venture Rewards — This credit card is great because you will earn a “one-time bonus of 10,000 miles once you spend $1,000 in the first 3 months,” and if you do end up spending more, you’ll accrue a lot of extra miles over time: “2 miles per dollar on every purchase, every day.” Apply online or compare with other offers here.

As we’ve covered previously, Capital One has one of the easiest to use rewards redemption systems; you can redeem your miles for a flight within a few clicks, and can even use their updated iPhone and Android app to do so now as well. When I tested this card out, I redeemed my miles for a flight to New York on JetBlue Airways.

2. Miles by Discover Card — You will earn “up to $120 in travel rewards–1,000 Bonus miles every month you make a purchase for the first year.” So just put a coffee on the credit card each month to get 1,000 bonus miles added to your account. And there’s no annual fee. Plus, you’ll earn “1 Mile on every $1 you spend” on the Miles by Discover Card.

3. Citi Hilton HHonors Visa Signature Card — You will get “40,000 Hilton HHonors Bonus Points after spending $1000 within 4 months of account opening,” which means just spend $250 or more each month on this credit card to yield that bonus. Additionally, there’s no annual fee, and you’ll “earn 3 Hilton HHonors Bonus Points for each $1 spent on purchases at supermarkets, drugstores and gas stations.” (And you’ll get 2 Hilton HHonors Bonus Points for every $1 spent on all other purchases.)

I don’t know why the Citi Hilton card isn’t getting more attention. It is one of the most lucrative hotel rewards credit cards out there at the moment, and I’m surprised it has no annual fee. Apply online and compare here; second page.

Disclosures: We’re a credit card promotions site, and as such we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including Citi, Discover and the other cards mentioned or featured herein. This article originally appeared in slightly different form on Credit Card Outlaw.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.