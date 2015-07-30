The 10 best credit cards to fit any lifestyle

Choosing the right credit card can be an stressful process. With an overwhelming amount of choices out there, it’s difficult to know which best suits your needs.
Personal finance and credit card comparison site NerdWallet selected the best credit cards out there for everyone — from college students to jetsetters to those with less-than-ideal credit.
Scroll down to see their top picks.
If you’re still having a hard time choosing after checking out the roundup, try NerdWallet’s tool to help you find the perfect credit card for your lifestyle.
Annual fee: $US0
Purchase APR: 0% APR for 15 months. After that, variable rate from 12.99% to 22.99%.
Why it's best: Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all your purchases, and an additional 1% cash back when you pay them off. You choose whether your cash back comes as statement credit, a gift card, or a check.
Annual fee: $US75
Purchase APR: 0% intro APR for 15 months. After that, variable rate from 12.99% to 21.99%.
Why it's best: You can earn 6% cash back on groceries (up to $US6,000 spent annually) and 3% back at gas stations. Earn 3% cash back at select department stores and 1% on everything else.
Annual fee: First year is free, then $US89 per year.
Purchase APR: 0% APR for 12 months. After that, variable rate from 15.99% to 19.99%.
Why it's best: Earn two miles on every $US1 that you spend, with no limit to how many miles you can earn. No foreign transaction fee; the sign-up bonus will earn you 40,000 miles when you spend $US3,000 or more on purchases in your first 90 days as an account holder.
Annual fee: First year is free, then $US95 per year.
Purchase APR: 15.99% (APR will vary with the market based on the Prime Rate).
Why it's best: Earn two rewards points per $US1 spent on travel and restaurants, and one point per $US1 spent anywhere else. Redeeming your points is flexible with this card: You can either use your points to earn 1.25 cents per point, or transfer them to a participating frequent flier programs at a 1:1 rate (1,000 rewards points would mean 1,000 partner miles/points). No foreign transaction fee; earn 5,000 bonus points after you add the first authorised user and make a purchase in your first three months.
Annual fee: First year is free, then $US65 per year.
Purchase APR: Variable rate from 15.24% to 19.24%.
Why it's best: You can earn five Starpoints for every dollar you spend at a Starwood Preferred Guest hotel, and one Starpoint for every other dollar spent elsewhere. You can then use Starpoints to redeem free nights at over 1,100 hotels and resorts and free flights on over 150 airlines. Get a sign-up bonus of 25,000 Starpoints after you make $US3,000 in purchases within the first three months.
Annual fee: $US0
Purchase APR: 24.99% (APR will vary with the market based on the Prime Rate).
Why it's best: While this card doesn't offer a sign-up bonus or intro APR promotions, you can qualify with an average credit score. Also, you will be alerted if your credit score changes, and your account will be reviewed and considered for a credit line increase after five consecutive on-time payments. Earn 2% cash back per $US1 on gas, groceries and utilities, and 1% back elsewhere.
Annual fee: $US0
Purchase APR: 24.9% (APR will vary with the market based on the Prime Rate).
Why it's best: If you don't have great credit, but want to start building it up, this no-annual-fee card is a great option. It requires a security deposit, but you don't have to make your collateral deposit right away (just within 80 days of opening the account). You'll have access to Capital One's Credit Tracker tool with this card, which lets you track credit score improvement.
Annual fee: First year is free, then $US95 per year.
Purchase APR: 15.24% (APR will vary with the market based on the Prime Rate).
Why it's best: You will earn five rewards points per $US1 spent on office supplies, cable, and telecom services (up to $US50,000 each year), and two points per $US1 spent on gas and hotels. Rewards points can be transferred to participating frequent flier programs at a 1:1 rate (partners include Southwest, Marriott, and Hyatt). No foreign transaction fee; sign-up bonus of 50,000 bonus points after you spend $US5,000 on purchases in your first three months.
Annual fee: $US0
Purchase APR: 0% APR for 7 months. After that, variable rate from 13.99% to 23.99%.
Why it's best: You can earn two 'ThankYou points' per dollar spent on dining and entertainment and one ThankYou point per dollar spent on all other purchases. ThankYou points can be redeemed for gift cards from retailers, transferred to Amazon's points program and frequent flier programs, or can be used to buy tickets from LiveNation.com. A sign-up bonus will earn you 2,500 bonus ThankYou points after spending $US500 within your first three months.
Annual fee: $US0
Purchase APR: 0% APR for 6 months. After that, APR will be a variable rate from 10.99% to 22.99%.
Why it's best: Earn 5% cash back in categories that change each quarter (up to $US1,500 per quarter), and 1% back on everything else. The categories are broad and include restaurants, gas, and online shopping. This card also will give you purchase protection and warranty extension.
You have the option of turning your cashback bonus into bigger rewards when you redeem for gift cards from their Cashback Bonus partners, including Athleta, Barnes & Noble, Gap, L.L. Bean, and over 150 more. For example, $US40 will get you a $US50 gift card to Toms.
