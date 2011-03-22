The Best Two Credit Cards For Young Professionals

Photo: moacirpdsp on flickr

Since I’ve reviewed countless credit cards on Outlaw — and personally have opened more than 12 different credit card accounts — I sometimes get asked what the absolute best credit card out there is…The answer to this question is a bit complex, since one person’s ideal credit card is another person’s useless piece of plastic.



If you’re a high roller who travels the world and frequently flies private on a timeshare jet, for example, the AmEx Centurion Card (aka “The Black Card”) or Citi’s Chairman Card might make a lot of sense.

For someone who is “middle class,” however, these cards would be a huge pain, given their very high annual membership fees — assuming you could even get approved in the first place.

With that said, I can answer for myself: as a young, fairly successful professional who travels often… I like Chase Sapphire the best.

If you’re like me, and have a job where you travel frequently, you really can’t beat Sapphire, which is a VISA Signature card. True, recently I’ve had some minor beef with my own account (they cut my credit line without warning me in advance, which was an annoyance), but it is still by far the best credit card in my wallet overall.

UltimateRewards, which is the rewards system Sapphire uses, is simply the best I have ever used. Redeeming your saved up points for air travel, hotel stays, or even cash back to a linked Chase checking account is extraordinarily easy and takes only seconds.

Some other rewards programs have all sorts of weird restrictions and “roadblocks” in place to make redeeming points difficult — I want a great flight on short notice, and occasionally cash back.

Plus, if you come up short when redeeming points for a flight, you can pay the difference using your Sapphire or any other credit card. That’s a very convenient feature, as it means you don’t have to wait forever to begin using your points.

Use the application link located here to apply and you’ll receive 10,000 Bonus Points after spending only $500 on your new Sapphire card within the first three months, plus your account will have no annual fee.

The second best credit card for young professionals, in my opinion: American Express Blue Cash.

Although there’s no sign-up bonus, it’s an excellent back-up card — especially for when you are travelling. I always keep my Blue Cash credit card in the back of my wallet.

I love the attractive design of Blue Cash: it’s a translucent card with a blue foil emblem in the centre. I also like the high percentage cash back you can earn in select spending categories after you hit $6,500 in purchases within the same calendar year.

Basically, once you hit that $6,500 mark, you will earn up to 5% cash back on gas, groceries, and drugstore purchases — plus up to 1.25% cash back on most other purchases.

Before hitting that amount, you still earn cash back, but the percentages are significantly lower.

View more credit card offers and promotions over on Outlaw.

Disclosures: I used to review credit cards for a living. Also, my web site has a financial relationship with Chase — we participate in their affiliate program. No financial relationship or position on Visa Inc, American Express Co. or any other company mentioned in this story at time of publication.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.