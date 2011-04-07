Are These The Best Credit Card Deals Ever?

We’re only one week into April, and already we’ve seen the introduction of two of the best credit card deals of the year, in Outlaw‘s view.



Here they are:

1. British Airways 100,000 Bonus Miles — This credit card deal is out of control! You can receive up to 100K bonus BA miles, which is enough for 2 roundtrip trans-atlantic reward flights. It’s also a VISA Signature card, and there are no foreign transaction fees when you use the card on purchases abroad, making this an ideal credit card for frequent international travellers. Use the published link here to apply.

2. Chase Sapphire 15,000 Bonus Points — This deal is likely a limited time offer for the month of April only. Rather than receiving 10,000 bonus points, which is the normal bonus for new cardholders of the no annual fee version of Sapphire, those who apply through this link are credited with 15,000 bonus points after spending just $500 on the new credit card within the first three months. Those points can be redeemed for $150 in cash back, or used toward flight or hotel bookings on the Chase Ultimate Rewards redemption web site.

Finally, the Continental Airlines credit card deal strikes us as a great deal for domestic (U.S.) travellers. Since Continental and United have merged, this one has an incredible range of flight routes that can be booked using your points. (You receive 25,000 bonus miles after your first purchase, and a $50 statement credit, among some other interesting perks.)

View all of my favourite new credit card deals and offers over on Outlaw.

Disclosures: I used to review credit cards for a living. Also, my web site has a financial relationship with certain card issuers, including Chase and Barclays Bank.

