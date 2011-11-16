What's The Best Credit Card?

At least 2 or 3 times a month, I get asked what the absolute best credit card out there is — I’m known as a credit expert since my company offers a popular free credit card deals comparison tool which sorts, ranks, and compares a wide range of competitive credit card offers. (You can check it out for yourself here.)



I find it hard to answer that question as there is no “one size fits all” when it comes to credit cards. Anyone who tells you otherwise isn’t being entirely honest. For example, the best credit card or ideal sign-up bonus for someone with Excellent Credit is going to be different from the ideal plastic for a college student or someone new to the credit universe.

Similarly, an airline rewards card would be useless to someone who never travels, but a cash back credit card might be the perfect fit.

With all this out of the way, I do have my opinions and personal preferences, so here are a few of my favourite cards at the moment. Look at this article as a useful starting point, rather than the final word on which credit card is right for you — definitely browse around online, using our comparison tool or another similar service, before making a decision. Sometimes the best credit card offers receive relatively little marketing push or air time in commercials. It’s in your best interest to take your time and find a card that matches your spending habits, instead of immediately caving into a tempting promotion in the mail.

The best credit card for students: I’m a big fan of the Discover Student Card, which also offers a “$25 Cashback Bonus® when you make your 1st purchase within 3 months” if you apply via the link in our deals portal. There’s no annual fee and you get the same legendary customer support as any other Discover cardholder would receive.

The best credit card for air travel: Capital One VentureOne Rewards Card. No annual fee, no foreign transaction fees, and you’ll earn “10,000 bonus miles, equal to $100 in travel.” See more details, compare, and apply online within minutes here. Miles don’t expire, plus there’s 0% intro APR on purchases until November 2012.

The best credit card for simple, pure cash back: Blue Cash Everyday from American Express. No annual fee, 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months, and you’ll earn “3% cash back at supermarkets, 2% cash back at gas stations and department stores, and 1% cash back on all other purchases.” A $100 cash back bonus after spending $1,000 in eligible purchases within the first 3 months is also available; more details here.

The best credit card for free hotel stays: I like the Citi Hilton HHonors Visa Signature card; no annual fee, and you’ll earn “40,000 Hilton HHonors Bonus Points after spending $1000 within 4 months of account opening.”

— provided by Outlaw; compare more deals and airline credit cards in our card offers comparison portal.

Disclosures: We’re a credit card deals comparison site, so obviously we do maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions.

