The Best Golf Courses In Los Angeles

Riviera Country Club, Los Angeles

The Lowdown: A championship course that is a favourite of many pros and Hollywood stars from Humphrey Bogart and Walt Disney to Adam Sandler and Luke Wilson. The Riviera could be known as 'Hogan's Alley' -- it's a beloved, classic gem, and not much has changed since the first tee-off in 1927.

Caddie Tip: It's a private course, and getting in could prove difficult. Even Mark Wahlberg had to pull strings.

