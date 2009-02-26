The Best Countries For White Collar Criminals To Flee To

We doubt Allen Stanford is the last of the mini-major-Madoffs out there. In fact, some of you reading this right now might be running a gigantic Ponzi, and are nervously debating whether you can weather the redemption storm or flee to another country.



If you are thinking of fleeing, here’s some advice courtesy of Slate: Russia, Libya and Iran don’t have extradition treaties with the US. Cuba is also a pretty good place to go, but the bottom line is that you probably have to go to a country that sucks, because most of the civilized world does have agreements with the US to hand over criminals.

If you do choose to flee, let us know how it goes: Which country you left to, what it’s like, how you got your money there, etc. Hit the anonymous tip line!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.