The Best Compilation Of Science Vines You Will Ever See

How much science can you fit into 6 seconds? That was the challenge launched by GE on Aug. 15 to celebrate science on Vine. The response was overwhelming. After one week, the company had more than 600 submissions. The best projects, including everything from dry ice explosions to a potato-powered lightbulb, are compiled into the short video below:

