13 weird job interview questions the best companies in America are asking





With excellent perks, great pay and benefits, and high job satisfaction, employees at the 50 best companies to work for in America seem to have a pretty good deal going for them.

But before you start seething with envy, you should see some of the questions they had to answer to get there.

To find these odd queries, we sifted through hundreds of reviews on Glassdoor submitted by people who interviewed at these companies in the past year.

If you’re thinking of tossing your own hat into the ring, be sure to prepare for some of the most ridiculous interview questions you’ve ever heard.

'How much do you charge to wash every window in Seattle?' Asked by Facebook for an online sales operations position. Source: Glassdoor 'How many children are born every day?' Asked by Apple for a global supply manager position. Source: Glassdoor 'Design a spice rack for the blind.' Asked by Intel for a hardware engineer position. Source: Glassdoor 'Tell me a story.' Asked by Celgene for a corporate communications position. Source: Glassdoor 'Why are manholes round?' Asked by St. Jude Medical for a electrical engineer co-op position. Source: Glassdoor 'What do you do if you are approached by an employee who is complaining about a colleague who has horrible body odor?' Asked by MasterCard for an operations leader position. Source: Glassdoor

