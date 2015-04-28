Here's the full list of the best companies to work for in America

When you’re working for the right company, you don’t need to choose between a job you love or one that pays well.

We partnered with employer information website PayScale to find the 50 best companies to work for in America.

In creating this list, companies in the 2014 Fortune 500 list were ranked using PayScale’s salary and survey database. Final scores were determined by multiplying six criteria: high job satisfaction, low job stress, ability to telecommute, high job meaning, experienced median pay, and salary delta. Since we think that pay is one of the most important factors, we double-weighted it in our calculations. Read the full methodology here.

