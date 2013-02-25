The Best Commercial Spokescharacters Of All Time

Photo: Screengrab Dos Equis
There are Academy Awards for the best actors in movies, but where’s the recognition for best brand spokescharacters?E-Poll Market Research says that while Americans can’t stand Progressive’s headband wearing Flo and the Aflac duck, there are 11 spokescharacters they just can’t get enough of.
Every month, E-Poll surveys 1,500 Americans between 13 and 49. The participants rank character appeal on a six point scale, from “dislike a lot” to “like a lot.” E-Poll then calculates character awareness, appeal, and who Americans want to see more of.
The awareness percentage is stated as a percentage of total Americans. Th appeal and “would like to see more of” percentages are drawn from the respondents who expressed awareness of the characters.
While Dos Equis’ “Most Interesting Man in the World” is a no-brainer, some others (remember Twinkie the Kid?) were more surprising.
Awareness: 29 per cent
Appeal: 60 per cent
26 per cent of respondents want more of the T-Mobile Girl, who went from girl in pink to bad girl in biker gear.
Awareness: 16 per cent
Appeal: 47 per cent
Awareness: 14 per cent
Appeal: 46 per cent
Don't remember him? Here's an ad from 1985:
Awareness: 43 per cent
Appeal: 53 per cent
Awareness: 39 per cent
Appeal: 61 per cent
Awareness: 62 per cent
Appeal: 71 per cent
Awareness: 13 per cent
Appeal: 53 per cent
Awareness: 26 per cent
Appeal: 58 per cent
Awareness: 16 per cent
Appeal: 57 per cent
Awareness: 27 per cent
Appeal: 67 per cent
And the winner is ... Allstate's Mayhem. It turns out that 36 per cent of respondents want to see more of the insurance bad boy.
Awareness: 29 per cent
Appeal: 60 per cent
