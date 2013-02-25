The Best Commercial Spokescharacters Of All Time

Photo: Screengrab Dos Equis

There are Academy Awards for the best actors in movies, but where’s the recognition for best brand spokescharacters?E-Poll Market Research says that while Americans can’t stand Progressive’s headband wearing Flo and the Aflac duck, there are 11 spokescharacters they just can’t get enough of.



Every month, E-Poll surveys 1,500 Americans between 13 and 49. The participants rank character appeal on a six point scale, from “dislike a lot” to “like a lot.” E-Poll then calculates character awareness, appeal, and who Americans want to see more of.

The awareness percentage is stated as a percentage of total Americans. Th appeal and “would like to see more of” percentages are drawn from the respondents who expressed awareness of the characters.

While Dos Equis’ “Most Interesting Man in the World” is a no-brainer, some others (remember Twinkie the Kid?) were more surprising.

23 per cent of respondents want to see more of the M&M's characters. Awareness: 29 per cent Appeal: 60 per cent 26 per cent of respondents want more of the T-Mobile Girl, who went from girl in pink to bad girl in biker gear. Awareness: 16 per cent Appeal: 47 per cent 28 per cent of respsondents want more of Twinkie the Kid. Awareness: 14 per cent Appeal: 46 per cent Don't remember him? Here's an ad from 1985: 28 per cent of respondents want to see more of Smokey the Bear. Awareness: 43 per cent Appeal: 53 per cent 29 per cent of respondents want to see more of the Coca-Cola polar bears. Awareness: 39 per cent Appeal: 61 per cent 30 per cent of respondents want to see more Snoopy for Met Life. Awareness: 62 per cent Appeal: 71 per cent 33 per cent of respondents want more of the FreeCreditScore.com original band. Awareness: 13 per cent Appeal: 53 per cent 33 per cent of respondents want to see more of the E*Trade baby. Awareness: 26 per cent Appeal: 58 per cent 34 per cent of respondents want to see more of Dos Equis' Most Interesting Man in the World. Awareness: 16 per cent Appeal: 57 per cent 35 per cent of respondents want to see more of the Budweiser Clydesdales. Awareness: 27 per cent Appeal: 67 per cent And the winner is ... Allstate's Mayhem. It turns out that 36 per cent of respondents want to see more of the insurance bad boy. Awareness: 29 per cent Appeal: 60 per cent

