50 must-see comedies from the 2010s, according to critics

In the past 10 years, critics have praised many comedies.

Comedies from earlier in the decade like “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” (2010) and “50/50” (2011) have stood the test of time.

Other critically acclaimed movies like “Love, Simon” (2018) and “Knives Out” (2019) were more recently praised by critics.

The last decade has offered plenty of funny films that are worth watching, from horror-comedies to knee-slapping romances, and everything in between.

Read on for 50 must-see comedies from the 2010s as rated by critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change. Films without critical scores were not included.

Well-meaning kids stir up trouble in “Good Boys” (2019).

Universal Keith L. Williams, Jacob Tremblay, and Brady Noon in ‘Good Boys.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

Summary: 12-year-old Max (Jacob Tremblay) feels out of his depth when he’s invited to a “kissing party,” so his friends Lucas (Keith L. Williams) and Thor (Brady Noon) offer to help him spy on the neighbours to learn how to kiss.

With crass humour throughout, “Good Boys” earned praise from critics for having a surprisingly heartfelt centre.

“The movie’s charm comes from its ability to conjure up the innocence of the twilight of childhood; its humour arises from the adult perspective of certain not-so-innocent things,” James Berardinelli wrote for Reel Views.

“Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” (2010) is a cinematic love letter to comic books and video games.

Universal Pictures Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

Summary: When bass guitarist Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) falls in love with the new girl in town, Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), he soon realises he’ll have to duel her seven evil exes to win her heart.

With fast-paced cinematography and nods that paid homage to the comic book source material, “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” was reviewed by critics as both fun and flashy.

“Full of fresh, sharp touches and nonchalantly brash performances, ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ consistently hits the sweet spot,” Tom Charity wrote for CNN.

An awkward teen finds himself in “The Way, Way Back” (2013).

Facebook/’The Way, Way Back’ Liam James and Sam Rockwell in ‘The Way, Way Back.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Summary: After Duncan (Liam James) is reluctantly dragged along for a summer vacation with his mother (Toni Collette) and soon-to-be stepfather (Steve Carell), the young teen finds new friends at a local waterpark.

Many critics were inspired by the coming-of-age film and its gentle lessons about building self-confidence.

“‘The Way, Way Back’ will lift your spirits and make you rediscover that part of you that still believes you’re capable of anything, no matter how deep down within you it has been buried,”Damond Fudge wrote for KCCI Des Moines.

Three parents lose any sense of boundaries in “Blockers” (2018).

Paramount Pictures Ike Barinholtz, Leslie Mann, and John Cena in ‘Blockers.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Summary: When three parents (Leslie Mann, John Cena, and Ike Barinholtz) discover that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginities on prom night, they go to extreme lengths to intervene.

Critics called “Blockers” a winning combination of funny and sincere.

“‘Blockers’ is timely, laugh-out-loud-so-much-it-hurts-your-face-funny and heartfelt,”Andrew Gaudion wrote for The Hollywood News.

In “A Simple Favour” (2018), a woman’s disappearance sends her friend down a dark path.

Lionsgate Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in ‘A Simple Favour.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Summary: Single mother Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) investigates her friend Emily’s (Blake Lively) surprising and mysterious disappearance, but she realises that she may not have known Emily at all.

A combination of intense drama and self-aware silliness, “A Simple Favour” walked a fine line of dark humour that many critics appreciated.

“Kendrick and Lively have never been funnier, snapping one-liners at each other like elastic bands; the script is hyper-alert to the undercurrent of competitiveness between stay-at-home and working mums,” Cath Clarke wrote in her review for The Guardian.

Two pals are mistaken for killers in “Tucker and Dale vs. Evil” (2010).

Magnet Releasing via Netflix Tyler Labine and Alan Tudyk in ‘Tucker and Dale vs. Evil.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Summary: In this horror-comedy, friends Tucker (Alan Tudyk) and Dale’s (Tyler Labine) wholesome forest retreat is interrupted when a group of dimwitted teenagers mistakes them for a murderous pair.

Horror film and comedy in equal measure, “Tucker and Dale vs. Evil” garnered laughs by subverting genre expectations.

“Here’s something you don’t see every day: a genial, politically correct splatter comedy,” said Ben Sachs for the Chicago Reader.

A married couple gets more than they bargained for in “Game Night” (2018).

Access Entertainment Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, and Kyle Chandler in ‘Game Night.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Summary: Max (Jason Bateman) and Annie (Rachel McAdams) are intrigued when Max’s brother, Brooks (Kyle Chandler), ropes them into a murder-mystery night. But when Brooks is actually kidnapped, the married couple and their friends believe it’s all part of the game.

With fun twists and sharp humour, “Game Night” was praised as a fun thriller that was bolstered by a magnetic cast.

“Much like a real game night, sometimes the success or failure of a film like this depends on the players, and in this case, everyone seems game,” wrote Third Coast Review critic Steve Prokopy.

“Everybody Wants Some!!” (2016) whisks viewers back in time.

Annapurna Pictures via YouTube ‘Everybody Wants Some!!’ is a taste of the 1980s.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

Summary: Set against the backdrop of 1980s Texas, “Everybody Wants Some!!” follows college freshman Jake (Blake Jenner) and his new baseball teammates to parties, bars, and beyond.

“Everybody Wants Some!!” earned acclaim for its nostalgic feel and endearing characters.

“The fun that springs from the heart of ‘Everybody Wants Some’s’ story, it’s a sign that director Richard Linklater has fallen in love with his youth,” Yasser Medina wrote for Cinemaficionados.

“The Big Short” (2015) tackles the 2008 housing-market collapse.

Paramount Pictures Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling in ‘The Big Short.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Summary: Before the housing market collapse of 2008, Wall Street trader Michael Burry (Christian Bale) inexplicably bets against the market and is soon joined by Mark Baum (Carell) and Jared Vennett (Ryan Gosling) in a windfall of money.

Snappy and smart, “The Big Short” earned praise as a unique take on economics.

“‘The Big Short’ keeps the narrative popping for a wealth of the run time,” Dan Scully wrote for Cinema 76.

A bride runs for her life in “Ready or Not” (2019).

Fox Searchlight Pictures ‘Ready or Not’ is a horror-comedy film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Summary: In the horror-comedy “Ready or Not,” young bride Grace (Samara Weaving) is forced into a deadly game of hide-and-seek in order to marry into her husband’s wealthy family.

Critics praised the film for its edge-of-your-seat tension and pitch-black sense of humour.

Cinema Sentries critic Matthew St. Clair called it “as horrifying as it is hilarious.”

In “Plus One” (2019), two single friends make a wedding pact.

Red Hour Films Maya Erskine and Jack Quaid in ‘Plus One.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Summary: After they’re both invited to a string of weddings, longtime friends Alice (Maya Erskine) and Ben (Jack Quaid) pledge to be each other’s plus-ones so they don’t have to go alone.

With an endearing cast and heartfelt writing, “Plus One” superseded genre expectations for many critics.

Culture Mix critic Carla Hay wrote that the“entertaining dialogue and winning performances of the movie’s cast make the film an enjoyable and breezy ride.”

Old childhood friends rekindle a spark in “Always Be My Maybe” (2019).

Ed Araquel/Netflix Ali Wong and Randall Park in ‘Always Be My Maybe.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Synopsis: Fresh off a break from her non-committal boyfriend, celebrity chef Sasha (Ali Wong) returns to San Francisco and bumps into her childhood friend Marcus (Randall Park).

A tad formulaic at times, “Always Be My Maybe” still earned overwhelming praise from critics for its charming cast and comedic banter.

“Everything about this film makes it a charming rom-com that we can watch repeatedly,” Nabila Hatimy wrote for The Star.

A pub crawl is interrupted by an alien invasion in “The World’s End” (2013).

Laurie Sparham / Focus Features Nick Frost and Simon Pegg in ‘The World’s End.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Summary: Gary King (Simon Pegg) drags his old friends along for an intricately mapped out pub crawl through the streets of their hometown, only to realise that there’s something inhuman about their neighbours.

Following “Shaun of the Dead” (2004) and “Hot Fuzz” (2007), “The World’s End” marked another successful collaboration between Pegg, Nick Frost, and director Edgar Wright.

“‘The World’s End’ is comedy gold,” Damond Fudge wrote for KCCI.

In “Blinded by the Light” (2019), a London teen finds solace in Bruce Springsteen.

Warner Bros. Viveik Kalra in ‘Blinded by the Light.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Summary: Set in 1987 London, “Blinded by the Light” follows British Pakistani teen poet Javed (Viveik Kalra) on a path of self-acceptance as he uses Springsteen’s music to make sense of the world around him.

Melodic and euphoric, “Blinded by the Light” was received as a sweet and warm-hearted musical comedy.

In his Digital Fix review, Steven Sheehan called it a“feel-good film told with broad-strokes buoyed by a raft of Springsteen songs and honest performances by its cast.”

A maid of honour tries to keep a wedding party on course in “Bridesmaids” (2011).

Universal Pictures Kristen Wiig in ‘Bridesmaids.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Summary: Although she feels underprepared, Annie (Kristen Wiig) puts on a brave face when her best friend, Lillian (Maya Rudolph), asks her to be her maid of honour. As wedding duties go awry and bridesmaids butt heads, Annie does her best to keep everything on course.

Critics praised “Bridesmaids” as a hilarious female-focused comedy with an impressive ensemble cast.

“The big, brash laughs are coupled with a smart insight into women’s friendships,” Kate Muir wrote for the Times.

A down-on-his-luck kid gets magical powers in “Shazam!” (2019).

Warner Bros. Jack Dylan Grazer and Zachary Levi in ‘Shazam!’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Summary: After a magical encounter with an ancient wizard, foster kid Billy Batson (Asher Angel) is given the ability to change into an older, super-powered hero (Zachary Levi) named Shazam.

“Shazam!” earned acclaim for delivering a fresh, exciting take on superheroes after decades of DC origin stories.

“‘Shazam!’ shines light into the newly reborn DC Extended Universe,” Victor Pineyro wrote for Seventh Art Studio. “This is definitely the way to go.”

An alliance of unlikely heroes forms in “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014).

Disney/Marvel ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ has a noteworthy soundtrack.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Summary: In this space adventure, thieving rogue Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) steals a coveted orb at the far reaches of the galaxy and incurs the wrath of Ronan (Lee Pace). To survive, Quill forms an uneasy alliance with a band of misfits to dispatch their common enemy.

Funny, bold, and buoyed by an electric soundtrack, “Guardians of the Galaxy” was an easy film for critics to like.

“‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is a great reminder that not all superhero comic book films have to be dark and moody,” wrote Kelechi Ehenulo for Confessions From A Geek Mind.

Old college friends reunite for a vacation in “Girls Trip” (2017).

Universal Pictures ‘Girls Trip’ follows a friend group’s getaway to New Orleans.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Summary: Lifelong friends Ryan (Regina Hall), Sasha (Queen Latifah), Dina (Tiffany Haddish), and Lisa (Jada Pinkett Smith) travel to New Orleans on a trip that stirs up old memories and creates new ones.

Critics fawned over the talented cast and said that the film was as thoughtful as it was funny.

“A refreshing, charming, and often very funny getaway with the girls!” Andrew Gaudion wrote for The Hollywood News.

A teenager develops an online crush in “Love, Simon” (2018).

20th Century Fox Nick Robinson in ‘Love, Simon.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Summary: As 17-year-old Simon Spier (Nick Robinson) grows more comfortable with his sexuality, he falls for an anonymous pen pal who sees him in a way no one else has before.

Sweet and sincere, “Love, Simon” was praised by critics across the board for its sensitive storytelling.

“It’s a film filled to the brim with hopefulness and heart, laughter and love, authenticity, and a sense of wonder at this thing called love,” Richard Propes wrote for the Independent Critic.

In “Birdman” (2014), a has-been tries to reinvent himself.

Fox Searchlight Pictures ‘Birdman’ won four Oscars, including best picture and best director

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Summary: In “Birdman,” washed-up movie star Riggan Thomson (Michael Keaton) attempts to produce a play and restore his public image. As opening night approaches, Riggan’s sense of self deteriorates, and the lines between reality and fiction blur.

A dramatic comedy with free-floating cameras and largely unedited shots, “Birdman” pushed the boundaries of cinematography.

“‘Birdman,’ more than most, seems a film that deserves a second viewing, not only to admire the work of Keaton and his costars, but to delve into its many layers,” critic Jocelyn Noveck wrote.

A woman is blindsided by her boyfriend’s wealth in “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018).

Warner Bros. Constance Wu and Henry Golding in ‘Crazy Rich Asians.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Summary: In “Crazy Rich Asians,” Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) happily flies to Singapore with her boyfriend, Nick (Henry Golding), to attend a wedding. But once they land, Rachel is caught off guard by how exorbitantly wealthy Nick’s family is.

A romantic comedy with true substance, “Crazy Rich Asians” impressed most critics.

“If this is the future of rom-com, consider me converted,” wrote film critic Lucy Buglass. “I was so impressed by the overall film and would recommend it to anyone.”

A college student finds her voice in “Dear White People” (2014).

Netflix ‘Dear White People’ got a Netflix TV adaptation.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Summary: In the comedic drama that later spawned a TV show, “Dear White People” focuses on heritage media arts major Samantha White (Tessa Thompson) and her unique perspective at Winchester University, a predominantly white college.

Critics were quick to praise “Dear White People” as both refreshing and intelligently written.

“A timely and important look at black identity and how it’s informed by stereotypes in the media,” Inkoo Kang wrote for The Wrap.

A favour among strangers leads to something more in “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012).

The Weinstein Company Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper in ‘Silver Linings Playbook.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Summary: To avoid breaking a restraining order, recently hospitalized Pat (Bradley Cooper) enlists Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence) to deliver a letter to his estranged wife. In exchange, Tiffany asks Pat to help her win a local dance contest.

A dramatic comedy that tackled its themes head-on, “Silver Linings Playbook” was praised for holding widespread appeal for a range of audience members.

“[Director] Russell has adapted the script to highlight the difficulties of the characters – whether it is mental illness, friendship problems, or just plain closure – to a bittersweet effect,” film critic Katie Smith-Wong wrote in her review.

Two assistants set up their bosses in “Set It Up” (2018).

MGM/IMDb Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell in ‘Set It Up.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Synopsis: Overworked assistants Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Glen Powell) conspire to set up their respective bosses, Kirsten (Lucy Liu) and Rick (Taye Diggs), but soon find that they’re falling for each other too.

Led by loveable leads, “Set It Up” was considered an irresistibly cute new entry in the romantic comedy genre.

“It’s a feel-good throwback to 90s romantic comedies like ‘When Harry Met Sally’ and ‘You’ve Got Mail’ that left me … warm and nostalgic for the simple pleasure of falling in love,” Monica Castillo wrote for the Village Voice.

A teenager reaches out to her parents’ sperm donor in “The Kids Are All Right” (2010).

Focus Features Annette Bening and Julianne Moore in ‘The Kids Are All Right.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Summary: Jules (Julianne Moore) and Nic (Annette Bening) feel overwhelmed when their daughter Joni (Mia Wasikowska) reaches out to her sperm donor (Mark Ruffalo) to get closer to her biological father.

In addition to praising its stellar cast, critics called “The Kids Are All Right” smart and delicately written.

Independent critic Anthony Quinn described it as “piercingly funny, subtle, and moving.”

A private eye and an enforcer pair up in “The Nice Guys” (2016).

Warner Bros. Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe in ‘The Nice Guys.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Summary: Private eye Holland March (Gosling) reluctantly strikes a partnership with hired gunman Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe) as they try to solve the disappearance of the same woman (Margaret Qualley).

“The Nice Guys” was received as a well-executed buddy-cop comedy that made the most of its lead stars.

In his review for Little White Lies, Adam Woodward called it a “defiantly old-school action comedy that delivers big where it really counts.”

A college trip turns nightmarish in “The Cabin in the Woods” (2012).

Diyah Pera/Lionsgate ‘The Cabin in the Woods’ is a self-aware horror-comedy.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Summary: In this horror-comedy, five friends head out to a rural cabin for a fun college vacation, but from creepy locals to cursed artifacts in their basement, all signs seem to point to danger.

Praising its self-aware campiness, critics said “The Cabin in the Woods” worked on many levels.

“It functions as horror, comedy, and as a deconstructionist essay on genre filmmaking,” Brent McKnight wrote for The Last Thing I See. “Remarkably clever, more hilarious than I expected, and gory enough to sate horror fanatics of all varieties.”

A folk singer looks for critical success in “Inside Llewyn Davis” (2013).

CBS Films Oscar Isaac in ‘Inside Llewyn Davis.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Summary: An underappreciated folk singer named Llewyn Davis (Oscar Isaac) travels in and out of 1960s New York looking for success, meaning, and a missing cat.

Fuelled by the Coen brothers’ trademark wit and innovative direction, “Inside Llewyn Davis” was received as a unique comedic drama.

“It’s like a short story you fall into for a time, but when you come back out of it, little of the tale stays with you,” Molly Templeton wrote for Eugene Weekly.

In “American Hustle” (2013), two con artists cooperate with the FBI.

Sony Pictures Amy Adams and Christian Bale in ‘American Hustle.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Summary: Set mainly in the height of the 1970s, “American Hustle” follows con artists Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams) and Irving Rosenfeld (Bale) as they are forced to cooperate with FBI agent Richie DiMaso (Cooper) or face life in jail.

Fun storytelling choices and moments of levity from its hit ensemble cast led to plenty of praise from critics.

“Ambitious even as it studies, exploits, and explodes ambition, ‘American Hustle’ is as good as any American film this year,”Tom Long wrote for the Detroit News. “It’s also a lot of fun.”

Grown siblings look for paternal love in “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” (2017).

Netflix Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler in ‘The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected).’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Summary: In this comedic drama, three middle-aged siblings – Danny (Adam Sandler), Matthew (Ben Stiller), and Jean (Elizabeth Marvel) – compete for the respect and attention of their father Harold Meyerowitz (Dustin Hoffman).

With realistic dialogue and inspired acting performances, “The Meyerowitz Stories” was reviewed as a must-see picture.

“Richly textured, three-dimensional characters mesh well with actor chemistry that is infectious to watch,” Tom Kiesecoms wrote for Screen Anarchy.

A dancer looks for stability and love in “Frances Ha” (2013).

IFC Films ‘Frances Ha’ star Greta Gerwig directed ‘Lady Bird’ and ‘Little Women.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Summary: When her roommate (Mickey Sumner) moves out and leaves her in a lurch, aspiring dancer Frances (Greta Gerwig) crashes on couches and falls in and out of love during a turbulent year in Brooklyn, New York.

A comedic drama about growing pains and self-exploration, “Frances Ha” was described as both refreshing and rare.

“‘Frances Ha’ – both the movie and its heroine – is graceful, awkward, luminous, and hilarious,” Philippa Hawker wrote in her review for the Sydney Morning Herald.

A telemarketer learns the dark side of capitalism in “Sorry to Bother You” (2018).

Annapurna Tessa Thompson and Lakeith Stanfield in ‘Sorry to Bother You.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Summary: Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield) gets more than he bargained for when he rises through the ranks of a telemarketing company and meets the conniving executives at the top.

With creative commentaries on wealth disparity, racism, and corporate greed, “Sorry to Bother You” was more than meets the eye for a lot of critics.

“‘Sorry to Bother You’ is as much a character-driven story about the gentrification of Oakland – and the Bay Area writ large – as it is an absurdist anti-capitalist fable,” Hannah Giorgis wrote for The Atlantic.

Thor faces endless obstacles in “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017).

Disney/Marvel Studios Chris Hemsworth in ‘Thor: Ragnarok.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Synopsis: In the third “Thor” movie, the titular Norse god (Chris Hemsworth) attempts to save his homeworld of Asgard from his half-sister Hela’s (Cate Blanchett) evil clutches, but first he has to fight his way out of a battle planet with Hulk’s (Ruffalo) help.

Enthralling and consistently funny, “Thor: Ragnarok” was hailed as a new high for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Witty, action-heavy, and beautiful to look at, Thor: Ragnarok is another clear winner for the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Leigh Monson wrote for Substream Magazine.

A cancer patient falls for his therapist in “50/50” (2011).

Summit Entertainment Anna Kendrick and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in ’50/50.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Summary: Adam Lerner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) tries to take his shocking cancer diagnosis in stride, but a crush on his new therapist (Kendrick) complicates matters.

Funny but also delicately rendered, critics called “50/50” a winning dramatic comedy that balanced its ups and downs with care.

“This frequently funny and moving film proves humour can be wrung from tricky subjects, providing it’s done with sufficient thoughtfulness and wit,” Robbie Collin wrote for the Daily Telegraph.

In “The Favourite” (2018), two women vie for the attention of their Queen.

Fox Searchlight Olivia Colman and Emma Stone in ‘The Favourite.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Summary: In this dark comedy, a royal confidante and adviser (Rachel Weisz) and an ambitious new servant (Emma Stone) vie for the affections of Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) as Great Britain wages war with France.

Brimming with dark humour and unique dialogue, the period comedy proved to be an instant hit with critics who appreciated its oddball spirit and riveting cast.

“As well as being [Lanthimos’] biggest production so far, this is by far his most pleasurable, with three Oscar-worthy performances,” Sandra Hall wrote for the Sydney Morning Herald.

In “Blindspotting” (2018), a man on probation faces a moral dilemma.

Summit Entertainment Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs in ‘Blindspotting.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Summary: On the final days of his probation, Collin (Daveed Diggs) witnesses a murder at the hands of the police and grapples with staying silent, worrying all the while that his explosive friend, Miles (Rafael Casal), will drag them both into trouble.

According to critics, “Blindspotting” was an inventive mix of drama, comedy, rap, and social commentary.

“What feels like the most slept-on film of 2018, ‘Blindspotting’ is, above all else, a magnificent performance piece,” wrote Globe and Mail critic Siddhant Adlakha.

A misfit battles teen angst in “The Edge of Seventeen” (2016).

STX Entertainment Hailee Steinfeld in ‘The Edge of Seventeen.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Summary: When Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld) finds out that her best friend (Haley Lu Richardson) is dating her older brother (Jenner), she spirals into an existential crisis driven by despair and teenage angst.

Critics observed that “The Edge of Seventeen” harkened back to classic teen comedies of the 1980s while adding a few fresh ingredients.

The Times critic Kate Muir called it, “A terrific teen comedy with the traditional feel of John Hughes’s ‘Sixteen Candles’ and ‘Pretty in Pink.'”

“The Muppets” (2011) reunites Kermit, Miss Piggy, and more.

Disney Jason Segel and the Muppets in ‘The Muppets.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Summary: Gary (Jason Segel), Mary (Adams), and Walter (voiced by Peter Linz) travel across the country to get the Muppets back together after a conniving oilman Tex Richman (Chris Cooper) plans to demolish Muppet Studios.

“The Muppets” was described by critics as delightfully zany and fun for the whole family.

“It’s never cloying or too knowing,” wrote Guardian critic Henry Barnes. “Cynicism and wariness are real-world concerns that have no place among the foam and felt.”

A Dublin teenager forms a rock band in “Sing Street” (2016).

Sing Street ‘Sing Street’ is set in 1985 Dublin, Ireland.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Summary: Set in 1985, “Sing Street” follows Dublin teenager Cosmo (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) as he forms a rock band to win the attention of his crush (Lucy Boynton).

A charming story with endearing characters and memorable music, “Sing Street” checked critics’ boxes across the board.

“A delightful coming-of-age tale that both celebrates young love and laments how quickly the fire of youth can be snuffed out,”Rupert Hawksley reviewed for the Telegraph.

Two divorcees look for love in “Enough Said” (2013).

Fox Searchlight Pictures James Gandolfini and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in ‘Enough Said.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Summary: Single parents Eva (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and Albert (James Gandolfini) are on the brink of falling in love, but Eva’s new friendship with Albert’s ex-wife (Catherine Keener) throws a wrench in their relationship.

It garnered bittersweet reception due to Gandolfini’s subsequent death that same year, but “Enough Said” proved to be one of his warmest comedic films yet.

“‘Enough Said’ keeps us laughing and rooting for this season’s top romantic odd couple: Julie Louis-Dreyfus and the late James Gandolfini,” David Lamble wrote for the Bay Area Reporter.

Four vampires share a flat in “What We Do in the Shadows” (2015).

KickStarter Taika Waititi in ‘What We Do in the Shadows.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Summary: In this horror-comedy, a camera crew documents the daily lives of four vampire roommates.

Taika Waititi’s pitch-perfect spoof on monster movies, “What We Do in the Shadows” was bolstered by its hilarious cast.

“The New Zealand-made art comedy ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ is a bracing reminder of how the right burst of energy and style breathes fresh ideas into a genre threatened with creative exhaustion,” Patrick McGavin wrote for the Chicago Sun-Times.

Two straight-laced students go all out in “Booksmart” (2019).

Annapurna Pictures Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever in ‘Booksmart.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Summary: When Molly (Beanie Feldstein) and Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) realise that their popular classmates got accepted into the same elite colleges they studied so hard to attend, they decide to let loose for a wild night of partying.

Critics praised “Booksmart” for being a fun, quirky addition to the coming-of-age genre with a likable pair of leads.

“A solid [directorial] debut for Olivia Wilde, but really puts Dever and Feldstein on the map,” Hannah Woodhead wrote for Little White Lies.

An aspiring wrestler sets off to meet his hero in “The Peanut Butter Falcon” (2019).

Roadside Attractions Zack Gottsagen and Shia LaBeouf in ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Summary: After Zak (Zack Gottsagen) leaves life in a nursing home in the hopes of meeting his favourite wrestler (Thomas Haden Church), he befriends an outsider named Tyler (Shia LaBeouf).

Critics had nothing but love for “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” calling it a winning comedic drama with well-earned emotion.

Film critic Charlotte Harrison called it “simply wonderful.”

A performer becomes a movie star in “Dolemite is My Name” (2019).

Associated Press Eddie Murphy in ‘Dolemite Is My Name.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Synopsis: Set in the 1970s, this dramatic comedy follows performer Rudy Ray Moore (Eddie Murphy) on a journey through show business as he reinvents himself with a new persona.

In the capable hands of Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name” shined as a heartfelt and hilarious film.

“This riotous, poignant, and uplifting true story couldn’t have been told half as well without the singular magnetism and intensity of Eddie Murphy at its heart,” Brad Newsome wrote for the Sydney Morning Herald.

In “Knives Out” (2019), a detective tries to puzzle out a murder mystery.

Claire Folger/Lionsgate Ana de Armas and Daniel Craig in ‘Knives Out.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Summary: After a wealthy patriarch dies under suspicious circumstances, detectives Blanc (Daniel Craig) and Elliot (Stanfield) investigate the crime by interviewing the victim’s greedy relatives, but his caretaker Marta (Ana de Armas) may know more than she lets on.

With winding twists and compelling cinematography, “Knives Out” took critics along for a wild ride.

“‘Knives Out’ is a whole lot of fun, intended to keep the audience off-balance right up until the finish,” Brian Lowry reviewed for CNN. “It’s a razor-sharp throwback from writer-director Rian Johnson.”

Multiple iterations of Spider-Man come together in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018).

Sony Pictures ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ is an animated film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Summary: Spider-bit teen Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) gains new abilities as multiple versions of Spider-Man (voiced by Jake Johnson, Nicolas Cage, and more) are dropped in the middle of New York City.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” was praised for its cutting edge animation design and sweet central characters.

“This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it,” Lawrence Ware wrote for the New York Times.

“Don’t Think Twice” (2016) puts an improv troupe through the wringer.

The Film Arcade Keegan-Michael Key performing improv in ‘Don’t Think Twice.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Summary: Career envy grows within a New York City improv troupe when only one of them (Keegan-Michael Key) is approached by an agent to star in a nationwide TV show.

Insightful and told through an honest lens, “Don’t Think Twice” was a grounded approach to comedy.

“‘Don’t Think Twice’ runs you through a gamut of emotions without any bitterness, only earnestness,” wrotefilm critic Sean Mulvihill.

“The Farewell” (2019) shows generational love between a grandmother and her granddaughter.

A24 Awkwafina in ‘The Farewell.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Summary: After her grandmother is diagnosed with a terminal illness, Billi (Awkwafina) is told not to mention it on their return trip to China. Torn by social customs and intense love for her grandmother, Billi struggles to keep the diagnosis to herself.

“The Farewell” earned overwhelming praise from film critics for its sincere script and talented cast.

“‘The Farewell’ is a comedy of warmth and bracing honesty,”Independent critic Clarisse Loughrey wrote. “Simply put, it’s one of the best films of the year.”

A comedian chooses between family customs and true love in “The Big Sick” (2017).

Amazon Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan in ‘The Big Sick.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Summary: Pakistani comedian Kumail (Kumail Nanjiani) struggles with his parents’ expectations for arranged marriage as he secretly falls for Emily (Zoe Kazan). When his girlfriend suddenly falls into an illness-induced coma, Kumail is forced to confront how he really feels.

“The Big Sick” wowed reviewers with its realistic storytelling and groundbreaking acting performances.

Peter Bradshaw called it a “hugely enjoyable, loveable comedy.”

“Lady Bird” (2017) centres on a stubborn teen’s senior year of high school.

A24 Saoirse Ronan in ‘Lady Bird.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Summary: In a quiet rebellion against suburban life and Catholic school, Christine (Saoirse Ronan) rebrands herself as Lady Bird in her senior year and experiences all the friendship, love, and loss that accompanies growing up.

Beautifully filmed and emotionally stunning, “Lady Bird” garnered well-earned tears from a number of critics who felt like they were in the protagonist’s shoes.

“Being witness to Lady Bird’s growth is a beautiful experience,”Ricardo Gallegos wrote for Pólvora. “Not only are you enchanted by her story, but you also learn something about yourself.”

