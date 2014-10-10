The 25 Best Colleges To Attend If You Want A Job As A Software Developer

More college students are pursuing programs in engineering and applied sciences than ever before.
Software developers in particular have a very complex set of skills, and a good college education can be the key to success in this field.
LinkedIn recently ranked the best colleges to attend if you want a job as a software developer. To create the list, LinkedIn identified the most desirable companies for developers — Google, Apple, and Oracle, for example — that both attracted and retained employees. They then analysed which colleges had the greatest percentage of recent grads working as developers at those companies.
These jobs are famously lucrative, too. Engineers at major tech companies have some of the highest salaries around, not to mention the free food, fun work atmosphere, and the other numerous perks tech workers are known to enjoy.
Here are the best schools for aspiring software developers:
1. Carnegie Mellon University
2. California Institute of Technology
3. Cornell University
4. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
5. Princeton University
6. University of California, Berkeley
7. University of Washington
8. Duke University
9. (tie) University of Michigan
9. (tie) Stanford University
11. University of California, Los Angeles
12. University of Illinois at Urbana – Champaign
13. The University of Texas at Austin
14. Brown University
15. University of California, San Diego
16. Harvard University
17. Rice University
18. University of Pennsylvania
19. University of Arizona
20. Harvey Mudd College
21. The University of Texas at Dallas
22. San Jose State University
23. University of Southern California
24. Washington University in St. Louis
25. Rochester Institute of Technology
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.