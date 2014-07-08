The 20 Best College Traditions In The US

Each college has beloved traditions that students have kept alive through the years.

We’ve put together a list of the best college traditions from around the country. Some of these — like the Dartmouth Winter Carnival — are loved by students and school officials alike. However, traditions such as the Mirror Lake Jump at Ohio State are enjoyed much more by students than faculty.

