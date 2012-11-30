The 10 Best College Towns In America

Julie Zeveloff
university of west virginia cheerleaders

Photo: Aspen Photo / Shutterstock.com

America’s best college towns have huge student populations, loads of cultural opportunities, and a relatively low cost of living.Thanks in part to the economic recession, towns with 250,000 people or fewer beat out mid-size cities and major metro areas as the best places to go to school on the American Institute for Economic Research‘s latest index of college destinations.

According to the AIER, college towns are relatively recession-proof since they are home to a high proportion of students who consistently spend money. As a result, their economies tend to be more stable than those of larger cities.

These 10 are the best of the best.

This is part of our series on The Best Colleges In America.

#10 Columbia, Missouri

Population: 172,319

Student concentration: 212.1 (per 1,000 people)

2-bedroom apartment: $666/month

Earning Potential: $36,241

Colleges: University of Missouri, Columbia College, Stephens College

Source: The American Institute for Economic Research

#9 Morgantown, West Virginia

Population: 130,288

Student concentration: 205.7 (per 1,000 people)

2-bedroom apartment: $586/month

Earning Potential: $34,412

Colleges: West Virginia University

Source: The American Institute for Economic Research

#8 Lawrence, Kansas

Population: 111,130

Student concentration: 255.5 (per 1,000 people)

2-bedroom apartment: $536/month

Earning Potential: $31,250

Colleges: University of Kansas

Source: The American Institute for Economic Research

#7 Lafayette, Indiana

Population: 202,783

Student concentration: 210.2 (per 1,000 people)

2-bedroom apartment: $793/month

Earning Potential: $30,282

Colleges: Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana, Harrison College, Purdue University

Source: The American Institute for Economic Research

#6 Champaign-Urbana, Illinois

Population: 234,445

Student concentration: 227.4 (per 1,000 people)

2-bedroom apartment: $713/month

Earning Potential: $34,859

Colleges: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Parkland College

Source: The American Institute for Economic Research

#5 Corvallis, Oregon

Population: 85,575

Student concentration: 224.3 (per 1,000 people)

2-bedroom apartment: $811/month

Earning Potential: $37,030

Colleges: Oregon State University

Source: The American Institute for Economic Research

#4 Iowa City, Iowa

Population: 152,918

Student concentration: 205.5 (per 1,000 people)

2-bedroom apartment: $746/month

Earning Potential: $37,985

Colleges: University of Iowa

Source: The American Institute for Economic Research

#3 State College, Pennsylvania

Population: 154,127

Student concentration: 271.6 (per 1,000 people)

2-bedroom apartment: $847/month

Earning Potential: $33,730

Colleges: Penn State University

Source: The American Institute for Economic Research

#2 Ames, Iowa

Population: 89,575

Student concentration: 285.4 (per 1,000 people)

2-bedroom apartment: $740/month

Earning Potential: $35,426

Colleges: Iowa State University

Source: The American Institute for Economic Research

#1 Ithaca, New York

Population: 101,620

Student concentration: 296.3 (per 1,000 people)

2-bedroom apartment: $950/month

Earning Potential: $33,632

Colleges: Cornell University, Ithaca College

Source: The American Institute for Economic Research

And a geographical look at the best college destinations in the U.S.

But which are the best colleges?

Here is our list of the best colleges in America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.