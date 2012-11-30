The 10 Best College Towns In America

Photo: Aspen Photo / Shutterstock.com
America’s best college towns have huge student populations, loads of cultural opportunities, and a relatively low cost of living.Thanks in part to the economic recession, towns with 250,000 people or fewer beat out mid-size cities and major metro areas as the best places to go to school on the American Institute for Economic Research‘s latest index of college destinations.
According to the AIER, college towns are relatively recession-proof since they are home to a high proportion of students who consistently spend money. As a result, their economies tend to be more stable than those of larger cities.
These 10 are the best of the best.
This is part of our series on The Best Colleges In America.
Population: 172,319
Student concentration: 212.1 (per 1,000 people)
2-bedroom apartment: $666/month
Earning Potential: $36,241
Colleges: University of Missouri, Columbia College, Stephens College
Population: 130,288
Student concentration: 205.7 (per 1,000 people)
2-bedroom apartment: $586/month
Earning Potential: $34,412
Colleges: West Virginia University
Population: 111,130
Student concentration: 255.5 (per 1,000 people)
2-bedroom apartment: $536/month
Earning Potential: $31,250
Colleges: University of Kansas
Population: 202,783
Student concentration: 210.2 (per 1,000 people)
2-bedroom apartment: $793/month
Earning Potential: $30,282
Colleges: Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana, Harrison College, Purdue University
Population: 234,445
Student concentration: 227.4 (per 1,000 people)
2-bedroom apartment: $713/month
Earning Potential: $34,859
Colleges: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Parkland College
Population: 85,575
Student concentration: 224.3 (per 1,000 people)
2-bedroom apartment: $811/month
Earning Potential: $37,030
Colleges: Oregon State University
Population: 152,918
Student concentration: 205.5 (per 1,000 people)
2-bedroom apartment: $746/month
Earning Potential: $37,985
Colleges: University of Iowa
Population: 154,127
Student concentration: 271.6 (per 1,000 people)
2-bedroom apartment: $847/month
Earning Potential: $33,730
Colleges: Penn State University
Population: 89,575
Student concentration: 285.4 (per 1,000 people)
2-bedroom apartment: $740/month
Earning Potential: $35,426
Colleges: Iowa State University
Population: 101,620
Student concentration: 296.3 (per 1,000 people)
2-bedroom apartment: $950/month
Earning Potential: $33,632
Colleges: Cornell University, Ithaca College
