The 10 Best College Towns In America

Photo: Courtesy Jason Barell
College towns overtook big metro areas on the American Institute for Economic Research‘s latest index of college destinations, thanks in part to the recent economic downturn.According to the AIER, college towns with populations under 250,000 are relatively recession-proof since they are home to a high proportion of students who consistently spend money. As a result, their economies tend to be more stable than those of larger cities.
And college towns fared particularly well in three categories on the index’s 12-part scale: arts and leisure, unemployment, and entrepreneurial activity. Overall, those categories paint a good picture of an area’s economic health.
Ithaca, N.Y. once again took the top spot on the list.
Meanwhile, major metropolitan areas like Boston, New York, Washington, and San Francisco were knocked off this year’s top 10 list, and Ann Arbor was the only city with a population of more than 250,000 that made the top 10.
Population: 130,288
Student concentration: 205.7 (per 1,000 people)
2-bedroom apartment: $586/month
Earning Potential: $34,412
Colleges: West Virginia University
Population: 111,130
Student concentration: 255.5 (per 1,000 people)
2-bedroom apartment: $536/month
Earning Potential: $31,250
Colleges: University of Kansas
Population: 202,783
Student concentration: 210.2 (per 1,000 people)
2-bedroom apartment: $793/month
Earning Potential: $30,282
Colleges: Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana, Harrison College, Purdue University
Population: 234,445
Student concentration: 227.4 (per 1,000 people)
2-bedroom apartment: $713/month
Earning Potential: $34,859
Colleges: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Parkland College
Population: 345,290
Student concentration: 195.5 (per 1,000 people)
2-bedroom apartment: $882/month
Earning Potential: $38,032
Colleges: University of Michigan, Concordia University Ann Arbor
Population: 85,575
Student concentration: 224.3 (per 1,000 people)
2-bedroom apartment: $811/month
Earning Potential: $37,030
Colleges: Oregon State University
Population: 152,918
Student concentration: 205.5 (per 1,000 people)
2-bedroom apartment: $746/month
Earning Potential: $37,985
Colleges: University of Iowa
Population: 154,127
Student concentration: 271.6 (per 1,000 people)
2-bedroom apartment: $847/month
Earning Potential: $33,730
Colleges: Penn State University
Population: 89,575
Student concentration: 285.4 (per 1,000 people)
2-bedroom apartment: $740/month
Earning Potential: $35,426
Colleges: Iowa State University
Population: 101,620
Student concentration: 296.3 (per 1,000 people)
2-bedroom apartment: $950/month
Earning Potential: $33,632
Colleges: Cornell University, Ithaca College
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.