INFOGRAPHIC: The Best Cities For Young Professionals

College grads dream of moving to a big city, starting a career, and enjoying the nightlife scene.



It turns out the best place for young professionals to thrive is actually Seattle, according to a new analysis from mobile events company timeRAZOR.

Seattle has nearly 6,280 bars and restaurants and the average college graduate earns $53,185 annually, giving it a “thrive” score of 97, compared to New York’s 89.

Click for a larger version of the infographic

Photo: timeRazor

