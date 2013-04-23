Where Workers Take Home The Fattest Paychecks In The US

For a small town worker comparing her salary to friends in a big city, here’s a small source of comfort:



Take cost of living –– and the taxes that come with it –– into consideration and chances are you’re actually on pretty equal footing.

State and local taxes eat away at paychecks like goons in a video arcade game. It’s worse in big cities like New York and Philadelphia, where workers have not only state and federal taxes to worry about, but a city tax as well.

In the graphic below, Symmetry’s PaycheckCity, a site offering personal paycheck management calculators, has crunched the numbers to compare the annual take home pay for cities across the country.

Two types of workers are profiled: A single worker making $40,000/year and a married worker earning $40,000/year. Almost always, married workers took home a higher net salary, though not by much. Unsurprisingly, New Yorkers fared the worst.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.