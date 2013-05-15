Need An IT Job? Try Washington D.C. And These 10 Other Cities Outside The Valley

Besides the San Francisco Bay Area, Boston or New York, where’s the best place to get a job in tech?



Bright.com, a San Francisco job hunting startup, looked through 4.5 million job listings on its site and came up with this list. These are the cities that had the most per capita IT job growth and the most tech job openings over the past year.

Here’s the list:

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Los Angeles-Long Beach-Santa Ana, CA Santa Fe, NM Texas Triangle (Houston-Sugar Land-Baytown, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX) Baltimore-Towson, MD Chicago-Juliet-Naperville, IL-IN-WI Kansas City, MO-KS Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Jacksonville, FL Cincinnati-Middletown, OH-KY-IN

