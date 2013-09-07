A Poll Asked People In 24 Different Countries To Pick The Best City In The World

Ipsos, a market research organisation, recently conducted a poll to find

The World’s Favourite City.

The company polled more than 18,000 people in 24 countries to find out the best cities to do business in, live in, and visit.

Ipsos then tallied the responses to determine which global cities ranked the highest across all three categories.

The overall winner this year was New York, followed by London, Paris, Abu Dhabi, and Sydney. Zurich was named the world’s best city to live, while New York was voted the top city for business. Paris was the best city to visit, Ipsos found.

The most interesting part of the Ipsos study, however, was that it looked at what individual countries thought were the best cities. Some countries had a lot of national pride — Japan, for instance, ranked Tokyo as number one in all three categories.

On the other hand, Madrid failed to even make the top 10 list in Spain. The Spanish public was much more eager to live in either Stockholm, Zurich, or Berlin.

Check out the full list of each country’s favourite overall city below, and explore the entire interactive study here.

Argentina ‘s favourite city is New York

Australia loves its native Sydney

Belgium rated New York as its favourite city

Brazil chose New York as the best, too

Canada hearts Toronto

China thinks Hong Kong is the greatest city

France loves Paris

Germany chose Berlin as its favourite city

Great Britain thinks New York is the best world city

Hungary rated Zurich the highest

India ‘s favourite city is Singapore

Italy rated New York as its favourite city

Japan really, really loves Tokyo

Mexico chose Paris as its favourite city

Poland also chose Paris as the best

Russia picked Paris , too

Saudi Arabia loves Abu Dhabi

South Africa ‘s favourite world city is New York

South Korea is very proud of Seoul

Spain voted New York as the best city

Sweden also chose New York

Turkey loves its Istanbul

And the United States hearts New York

