These Are The Best Cities For Working Women In The US

With nearly half the U.S. workforce made up of women these days, you’d think paychecks would start to reflect the same kind of equity.
But working women still earn only 77 cents for every dollar their male counterparts take home, and a recent report by Institute for Women’s Policy Research estimated it could take until 2057 for the wage gap to close.
Today’s women can’t wait that long.
In an interesting new report, Nerdwallet.com has analysed 366 metro areas (categorized into small, medium and large sizes) to figure out where women have the best shot at not only earning more but having a higher quality of life.
“People want to work in a high-growth city with a lot of job potential and growth potential,” Divya Raghavan, an analyst for NerdWallet, told us. “In a lot of our research we found that California and Texas tend to be … tech hubs and they’re growing really quickly with good job prospects.”
Napa, known as wine country, has a low gender pay gap and a high median salary for women. The city is good for jobs in tourism and health care.
Median earnings for women: $46,949
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 91.6%
Population growth: 0.9%
Overall score: 63.7
Source: NerdWallet's study 'Best Places For Women In The Workforce'
Hinesville and Fort Stewart's forests and streams make it a picturesque city for nature lovers. The metro area is growing rapidly.
Median earnings for women: $31,962
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 85.2%
Population growth: 4.1%
Overall score: 63.2
Source: NerdWallet's study 'Best Places For Women In The Workforce'
Home to Auburn University, this metro area has many highly educated residents and is known for its research firms. It also has a small gender pay gap and high population growth.
Median earnings for women: $39,802
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 91.1%
Population growth: 1.9%
Overall score: 62
Source: NerdWallet's study 'Best Places For Women In The Workforce'
Charlottesville is known as home to the University of Virginia, providing the area with excellent research facilities. The city is also close to Shenandoah National Park and nature reserves.
Median earnings for women: $45,486
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 89.6%
Population growth: 0.9%
Overall score: 61.1
Source: NerdWallet's study 'Best Places For Women In The Workforce'
The Santa Rosa area is the urban centre of Sonoma's wine country. It's also home to wildlife corridors of the Santa Rosa Creek. Santa Rosa is good for health care workers: Top employers in the area include Kaiser Permanente and the St. Joseph Health System.
Median earnings for women: $46,368
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 90%
Population growth: 0.7%
Overall score: 60.8
Source: NerdWallet's study 'Best Places For Women In The Workforce'
This metro area has two major universities -- Duke and and the University of North Carolina. Durham-Chapel Hill offers many research opportunities and university-related jobs.
Median earnings for women: $41,736
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 93.5%
Population growth: 1.40%
Overall score: 62.6
Source: NerdWallet's study 'Best Places For Women In The Workforce'
Many residents of the beachfront city work at Oxnard College and other nearby universities. Oxnard is also about 50 miles up the coast from Los Angeles.
Median earnings for women: $46,652
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 85.10%
Population growth: 0.8%
Overall score: 58.1
Source: NerdWallet's study 'Best Places For Women In The Workforce'
The Bridgeport metro area is home to large companies such as WWE, UBS, and Tasty Bite. The area also has several universities. Women's median earnings are fairly high.
Median earnings for women: $52,037
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 72.3%
Population growth: 0.8%
Overall score: 55.2
Source: NerdWallet's study 'Best Places For Women In The Workforce'
Despite a recent bankruptcy, Stockton is still a good place for working women. The city offers many jobs in the telecommunications and manufacturing industries, and Stockton has a low cost of living compared to nearby San Francisco and Sacramento.
Median earnings for women: $39,194
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 87.2%
Population growth: 1.2%
Overall score: 54.8
Source: NerdWallet's study 'Best Places For Women In The Workforce'
Madison has an abundance of jobs in state government as well as through the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which has an enrollment of more than 40,000 students. The city is also an emerging hub for health care and biotechnology.
Median earnings for women: $41,036
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 81.8%
Population growth: 1.2%
Overall score: 52.6
Source: NerdWallet's study 'Best Places For Women In The Workforce'
There are plenty of jobs for women on Capitol Hill, and the tourism industry in DC is also booming. The city offers plenty of research opportunities with several universities nearby.
Median earnings for women: $55,688
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 81.9%
Population growth: 1.70%
Overall score: 70.5
Source: NerdWallet's study 'Best Places For Women In The Workforce'
San Francisco is known as a major tech hub and residents benefit from a high median salary and steady population growth. Large parks, including Yosemite, are also nearby.
Median earnings for women: $52,301
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 84%
Population growth: 1.1%
Overall score: 65
Source: NerdWallet's study 'Best Places For Women In The Workforce'
In Silicon Valley, this city is home to major tech companies Adobe, Hewlett-Packard, and IBM. The area also has many sports teams.
Median earnings for women: $55,615
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 76.9%
Population growth: 1.3%
Overall score: 64.7
Source: NerdWallet's study 'Best Places For Women In The Workforce'
Austin offers many jobs in the tech industry and through the University of Texas. It's a rapidly growing city that's great for job seekers.
Median earnings for women: $40,144
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 82.8%
Population growth: 3.2%
Overall score: 64.3
Source: NerdWallet's study 'Best Places For Women In The Workforce'
Called the 'Silicon Prairie,' this area boasts many telecommunications and information technology firms. The metro area also has a low cost of living and a growing population.
Median earnings for women: $39,432
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 84.6%
Population growth: 2%
Overall score: 57.6
Source: NerdWallet's study 'Best Places For Women In The Workforce'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.