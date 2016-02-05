23 cities every music lover should visit in their lifetime

Wikimedia commons The scene at Ultra Music Festival in Miami.

From the pioneering electro sounds of Berlin to the grunge scene of Seattle, some of the world’s biggest cities have birthed the very best in music.

Thanks to their rich musical history, many of these cities have become hubs for music lovers to explore.

From the US and Canada to Europe and South America, here are 23 cities every music lover should add to their bucket list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.