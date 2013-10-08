100 Books Every Kid Should Read By Age 14

The British reading and writing charity Booktrust has released an “ultimate list” of the 100 children’s books every kid should read by the time he’s 14. It’s a pretty good breakdown of key reading material for anyone who is growing up.
It also differs considerably from The New York Public Library’s new list of 100 greatest children’s books, which was released late last month and faced considerable controversy over “missing” titles.
Here are the top 100 kids’ books, according to Booktrust:
“Would You Rather?”
Ages 0 to 5
- “Each Peach Pear Plum”
- “The Jolly Postman or Other People’s Letters”
- “The Snowman”
- “Gorilla”
- “Would You Rather?”
- “Dear Zoo”
- “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”
- “I Will Not Ever Never Eat a Tomato”
- “Hairy Maclary from Donaldson’s Dairy”
- “The Tiger Who Came to Tea”
- “I Want My Hat Back”
- “Not now, Bernard”
- “Meg and Mog”
- “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt”
- “I Want My Potty!”
- “Where the Wild Things Are”
- “The Cat in the Hat”
- “The Elephant and the Bad Baby”
“The Enchanted Wood”
Ages 6 to 8
- “The Enchanted Wood”
- “Five on a Treasure Island”
- “A Bear Called Paddington”
- “The Milly-Molly-Mandy Storybook”
- “Flat Stanley”
- “Clarice Bean, That’s Me”
- “That Rabbit Belongs to Emily Brown”
- “The BFG”
- “The Story of Babar”
- “My Naughty Little Sister”
- “Asterix the Gaul”
- “Amazing Grace”
- “Finn Family Moomintroll”
- “The Queen’s Nose”
- “The Sheep-Pig”
- “Diary of a Wimpy Kid”
- “Pippi Longstocking”
- “Winnie-the-Pooh”
- “The Worst Witch”
- “The True Story of the Three Little Pigs”
- “Horrid Henry”
- “The Arrival”
- “Charlotte’s Web”
- “Little House in the Big Woods”
- “Mister Magnolia”
“The Hobbit”
Ages 9 to 11
- “The Wolves of Willoughby Chase”
- “Skellig”
- “Carrie’s War”
- “Artemis Fowl”
- “Millions”
- “The Witches”
- “Matilda”
- “Flour Babies”
- “Once”
- “The Adventures of Tintin”
- “Journey to the River Sea”
- “Stig of the Dump”
- “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”
- “Goodnight Mister Tom”
- “Private Peaceful”
- “A Monster Calls”
- “The Borrowers”
- “Truckers”
- “Swallows and Amazons”
- “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”
- “Holes”
- “The Little Prince”
- “Ballet Shoes”
- “The Hobbit”
- “The Story of Tracy Beaker”
“The Hunger Games”
Ages 12-14
- “Watership Down”
- “Noughts and Crosses”
- “Forever”
- “The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas”
- “Junk”
- “Looking for JJ”
- “The Hunger Games”
- “The Graveyard Book”
- “Maggot Moon”
- “The Owl Service”
- “Coram Boy”
- “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time”
- “Stormbreaker”
- “The Kite Rider”
- “The Knife of Never Letting Go”
- “Life: An Exploded Diagram”
- “Northern Lights”
- “The Ruby in the Smoke”
- “Witch Child”
- “Mortal Engines”
- “Angus, Thongs and Full-Frontal Snogging”
- “How I Live Now”
- “Revolver”
- “I Capture the Castle”
- “The Fellowship of The Ring”
The New York Public Library’s list includes a few notable books not chose by Booktrust, including “Bridge to Terabithia“; “Curious George“; “Goodnight Moon“; “Jumanji“; and “A Wrinkle in Time.”
