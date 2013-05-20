I Found The Best Cheesesteak In Philly In The Last Place I Ever Expected

I’m in Philly for the weekend, determined to prove I can have a great time by spending the least amount of cash possible –– $100 or less.



So far, so awesome. I’ve taken advantage of just about every free attraction the city has to offer, paid next to nothing to get around thanks to my new favourite app SideCar, and managed to find a wealth of cheap eats with help from BI readers and some friendly locals.

But as of this morning I had yet to conquer the challenge that faces every first-time Philly visitor –– finding the perfect Philly cheesesteak.

Little did I know, I’d find it in the last place I’d ever guess.

