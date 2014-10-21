Eating amazing food doesn’t have to break the bank.
In San Francisco, there are some amazing restaurants that you can enjoy on any budget.
We asked our friends at The Infatuation, a restaurant review site, to compile a list of the best “cheap eats” in San Francisco.
From super burritos to pho, there’s plenty of delicious stuff you can get on the cheap.
Each of the sandwiches has a funny name, like 'Pastrami-Charmed Life,' 'Nacho Girl,' and 'Going Home For Thanksgiving.'
The original Ike's opened in the Castro in 2007, but they have since expanded to locations in Oakland, Santa Rosa, Salinas, Cupertino, San Jose, Walnut Creek, Monterey, Danville, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Tempe, and Mesa, Arizona.
The restaurant itself is nothing fancy, and it's cash-only, but Mission locals love the pizza's thin, crispy crust.
Plus, the $US3-a-slice price tag makes it the perfect late-night indulgence.
Pair soft and chewy pita with your choice of either pork, chicken, lamb, or veggie. There's also four types of frozen Greek yogurt, with unconventional flavours like olive oil topped with sea salt and another served with baklava crumbles and honey.
The food is affordable, too, with entrees that range from $US9 to $US12.
This place has a notoriously long wait, but once you're in, order a flight of the beignets in plain, chocolate, Granny Smith apple, and crawfish flavours.
There's also some other amazing southern dishes, like fried chicken, shrimp & grits, and a bananas foster French toast.
They have an impressive selection of bold-flavored West Coast oysters, which you can get on the dozen or half-dozen for just $US1 during happy hour.
The seafood chowder -- served with fish, mussels, squid, shrimp, potatoes, and applewood-smoked bacon -- is another favourite.
This place does all the Thai classics -- pad thai, pad see-ew, curries -- but adventurous eaters love the more distinctive dishes on the menu.
Spicy alligator, stir-fried quail, and minced frog dishes are among the more 'out-there' offerings, but The Infatuation says the pork belly ('Pad Kra Pow Moo Krob') is the true star of the menu.
5098 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
There's always a line outside this place, but for good reason -- the fried chicken sandwich has been declared by many to be one of the best in the Bay.
The chicken filets are fried up in olive oil and served on sweet, chewy rolls with a vinegar- and jalapeno-infused coleslaw.
The strawberry shortcake is also not to be missed.
There are 10 meats to choose from, but locals rave about the BBQ pork, or al pastor, burritos at this hole-in-the-wall Mexican joint.
You can order your burritos regular or super-sized, or opt for it to be served mojado, covered with a red sauce, cheese, guacamole, and salsa.
The company serves up amazing BBQ from a butcher shop in the Mission in addition to food stands at the Ferry Plaza market and the San Francisco Farmers' Markets.
They grill awesome burgers, ribs, brisket, and smoked meat platters on a historic wood-fired BBQ pit.
This spot isn't exactly in San Francisco, but it's delicious. The jerk chicken and pork platters are authentic, served with plantains and coconut rice.
The menu is affordable, too -- you can get a meal of jerk chicken pieces and bread for just $US7.45.
Turtle Tower serves up authentic northern-style Vietnamese noodles in three different San Francisco locations.
It's also affordable -- their specialty is pho ga long, a chicken noodle soup that costs $US7.75 for a small bowl and $US9.25 for a larger one.
