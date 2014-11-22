Eating in big cities is hardly ever inexpensive. A good meal at a top-rated restaurant is a quick way to empty your wallet.

But every city has its own quiet, inexpensive gems that produce great food at cheap prices.

The food experts at restaurant review site The Infatuation put together a list of the best “cheap eats” in Chicago.

A unique blend of barbecue, continental, Asian cuisine, and more will leave you drooling.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.