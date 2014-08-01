The Best Chart To Hit Baseball In Years

The number of people who follow baseball is up this year for the first time since 2009 as 37% of U.S. adults responding to a Statista survey said they do indeed follow the sport, up from 34% last year.

One of baseball’s biggest fears in recent years is that the sport’s fans are growing older and that younger sports fans are turning other sports, like the NBA.

However, that does not appear to be the case. The percentage of millennials who follow Major League Baseball (35%) is actually comparable to both Generation X and people over the age of 68.

Now it looks like the Baby Boomers were just an outlier generation and it is too much to expect any other age group to follow baseball as much as they do.

