The 16 best CEOs in tech, according to their employees

There are a lot of ways to rate the performance of a CEO.
But the people who understand the CEO best are the company’s employees that work under the person’s leadership every day.
So job-hunting site Glassdoor sifted through its massive stores of company reviews to create a list of the Top 50 Best CEOs. All of the CEOs on this list received at least 100 reviews from employees during the past year.
Tech CEOs made up a little under half the list, but they dominated the Top 5, including one surprise CEO you may not know.
CEO: Brian Chesky
Company: Airbnb
Approval rating: 89% approval
Overall ranking on Top 50 list: #48
'Tons of energy, very smart and friendly people, incredible food program. The founders are good guys, well-meaning, even if their lack of experience comes through (which it does frequently). For a Silicon Valley company, Airbnb is about as diverse as you'll find, which is a huge plus.' -- Marketing in San Francisco, CA
CEO: Brian Krzanich
Company: Intel
Approval rating: 90% approval
Overall ranking on Top 50 list: #39
'Intel management is generally open about why any decision, from why a project is kicking off to why Intel is exiting a business.' -- Software Engineer in Chandler, AZ
CEO: Brad Smith
Company: Intuit
Approval rating: 91% approval
Overall ranking on Top 50 list: #36
'Great company with great benefits and generally good pay. Offices and work environment are the best I have ever been at with my career. Generally the Senior Executive Management Team (CEO, CTO, COO, etc) are really good. All in all, Intuit is a great place to work.' -- Senior Business Analyst in Remote, OR
CEO: Vishal Sikka
Company: Infosys
Approval rating: 91% approval
Overall ranking on Top 50 list: 35
'Clear and well defined career roadmap. The managers support and mentor their team mates to achieve their goals.' -- Senior Business Analyst in Bentonville, AR
CEO: Thomas Richards
Company: CDW
Approval rating: 91% approval
Overall ranking on Top 50 list: 34
'Great environment, tons of resources to help you succeed, amazing management, easy to make money, really good benefits, tons of fun after hours events each month.' -- Account Manager in Dallas, TX
CEO: Frank D'Souza
Company: Cognisant Technology Solutions
Approval rating: 91% approval
Overall ranking on Top 50 list: 33
'Friendly and helpful work environment. Higher Management is approachable. Bench period is short compared to most companies and also to the deserving, there are plenty of onsite opportunities.' -- Technical Analyst in Teaneck, NJ
CEO: Jeremy Stoppelman
Company: Yelp
Approval rating: 91% approval
Overall ranking on Top 50 list: #22
'You'll often end up in the same elevator as Jeremy and he'll joke around as if he doesn't own a huge company.' -- Yelp Elite Account Executive (San Francisco, CA)
CEO: Marc Benioff
Company: Salesforce
Approval rating: 92% approval
Overall ranking on Top 50 list: #21
'The CEO and executive leadership team do an excellent job ensuring all employees are aligned with the company vision and inspired to contribute.' -- SalesForce UI/User Experience Designer (San Francisco, CA)
CEO: John Legere
Company: T-Mobile
Approval rating: 93%
Overall ranking on Top 50 list: 14
'John Legere is a fun CEO to work under and is a part of the culture not an untouchable.' -- T-Mobil Senior Business Analyst (Bellevue, WA)
CEO: Jeff Weiner
Company: LinkedIn
Approval rating: 93% approval
Overall ranking on Top 50 list: #12
'Clear vision and mission, reinforced by CEO Jeff Weiner at bi-weekly all-hands meetings.' -- LinkedIn Marketing Manager (San Francisco, CA)
CEO: Dara Khosrowshahi
Company: Expedia
Approval rating: 94% approval
Overall ranking on Top 50 list: #11
'The leadership really cares about their employees and takes the time to make sure that everyone has the tools they need to succeed and excel.' -- Expedia Credit Card Reconciliation Specialist (Springfield, MO)
CEO: Tim Cook
Company: Apple
Approval rating: sx94% approval
Overall ranking on Top 50 list: #10
'Top level leadership is great. The common philosophy is all about doing the right thing for our customers.' -- Apple Systems Design Engineer (Cupertino, CA)
CEO: Scott Scherr
Company: Ultimate Software
Approval rating: 95% approval
Overall ranking on Top 50 list: #5
'A CEO that truly cares about his people... he walks the walk.' -- Ultimate Software Solutions Consultant (Arlington, VA)
'Always being able to talk openly, without conflict, the CEO knows every team member in Ultimate Software by name.' -- Ultimate Software Services Mentor & Training Specialist (location, n/a)
CEO: Mark Zuckerberg
Company: Facebook
Approval rating: 95% approval
Overall ranking on Top 50 list: #4
Zuck is a legend in his own time, his Friday Q&A's are can't miss and it is awesome to hear him handle the tough unexpected questions.' -- Facebook Client Partner(Menlo Park, CA)
'Leadership is driven by a tremendous and long-range vision, and does not optimise for near-term share price.' -- Facebook Employee (location, n/a)
CEO: Larry Page
Company: Google
Approval rating: 97% approval
Overall ranking on Top 50 list: #1
'You'll see Larry and Sergey at TGIF and you'll admire how they lead the company. They are brilliant, goofy, low key but intense, and likeable.' -- Google Employee (Mountain View, CA)
'Hires the best and the brightest people and works on ambitious goals. You work on things that matter in the world. Larry has a great vision for the company.' -- Google Employee (location, n/a)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.