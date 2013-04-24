The Most Amazing Catches By Baseball Fans In The First Month Of The MLB Season

Cork Gaines

Sportress of BlogitudeThe baseball season is only three weeks old and amazingly there have already been a number of great catches by fans on foul balls and home runs.

It is not clear if fans are upping their game, or if camera people are just getting better about tracking the balls. But it does seem these great catches are much more frequent this season.

On the next few pages we will take a look at some of our favourites so far in 2013…

Simple: 1) Catch ball with beer cup; 2) Chug beer while ball is still in beer cup

This fan lost his popcorn and later told a reporter that the ball did end up in the bucket

via TheBigLead.com

Now check out some amazing pictures from Yankee Stadium's first game

Incredible Photos Of Yankee Stadium's First Game From 90 Years Ago

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.