The Most Amazing Catches By Baseball Fans In The First Month Of The MLB Season

Sportress of BlogitudeThe baseball season is only three weeks old and amazingly there have already been a number of great catches by fans on foul balls and home runs.



It is not clear if fans are upping their game, or if camera people are just getting better about tracking the balls. But it does seem these great catches are much more frequent this season.

On the next few pages we will take a look at some of our favourites so far in 2013…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.