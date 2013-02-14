The Best Business Schools For Networking, Dating And Partying

Business school isn’t just about getting an MBA. It’s about meeting people who can propel your career forward. After all, who you know is often just as important as what you know.



GraduatePrograms.com, a non-profit that surveys graduate students and provides scholarships to a random selection of students who participate, recently put together a ranking of the MBA programs that have the best social life. They defined social life as “accessibility to the social scene (meeting and making friends and/or dating).”

The rankings are entirely based on 4,500 surveys of current and recently graduated students conducted from September 1, 2012 to January 7, 2013. They were asked to rank their schools on a 10 star system (one being the lowest score, and 10 the highest) for a variety of different categories.

Here are the top 10 schools for social life:

University of Texas, Austin (McCombs School of Business) (10 stars) University of Pennsylvania (Wharton School) (9.78 stars) Dartmouth College (Tuck School of Business) (9.5 stars) University of Virginia (Darden Graduate School of Business Administration) (9.43 stars) Rice University (Jones School of Business) (9.4 stars) Duke University (Fuqua School of Business (9.29 stars) New York University (Leonard N. Stern School of Business) (9.27 stars) Yale University (Yale School of Management) (9.2 stars) University of California, Berkeley (Haas School of Business) (9 stars) Cornell University (S.C. Johnson Graduate School of Management) (9 stars)

