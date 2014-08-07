We recently published our list of the World’s 50 Best Business Schools.

For this list, nearly 10,000 readers rated the reputation of the graduates from top business schools around the world.

We included responses only from professionals who said they had experience hiring MBAs at least half the time. We also filtered the data to obtain better geographical balance.

When we filtered the results further to only include responses from people who said that they worked in finance, the results changed slightly.

Stanford took the top spot on this version of the list, bumping Harvard down to number two. The London School of Economics (#7) and Yale (#9) also moved up a few spots (from #8 and #11, respectively, on the main list). The London School of Business (#9 on the main list) got bumped off of this list.

Here are the top 10 business schools in the world, according to people who work in finance:

Stanford Harvard University of Pennsylvania (Wharton) Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan) University of Chicago (Booth) Columbia University London School of Economics Northwestern University (Kellogg) Yale University Dartmouth College (Tuck)

