The Best Business Lessons From Ari Gold

Here’s some great TV watching while you eat lunch today.
Under30CEO.com published 6 clips from HBO’s hit show, Entourage, with tips you can use (tactfully) in the office.
Enjoy these crude but hilarious clips of Ari Gold’s management style.
Firing someone isn't fun, but when it comes to sending a message to your team sometimes it needs to be done.
Becoming a shrewd negotiator takes lots of practice finding leverage in any situation.
Make your employees pay their dues, but give respect where respect is due.
Take a page out of Lloyd's book and keep the end game in mind like he did while hustling his way through Stanford Business School.
Not quite as successful as Ari, but it's a good experiment in how sex sells.
