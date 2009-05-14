The Best Business Journalism Of The Great Panic Of 2008

Last month, the Pulitzer Prize committee shut out financial journalism. It was either a damning critique of financial journalists or a signal that the Pulitzer folks are too deeply entrenched in their view that journalism is only good if it spurs government action to solve social problems. Probably both!

Anyway, there’s one set of journalism awards that can’t shut out financial journalists: the Gerald Loeb Awards. That’s because they’re only given to business journalists. In fact, they’re the highest award in business journalism.

A couple have already been announced. The recipient of the 2009 Lifetime Achievement Award is Bill Emmott, former editor-in-chief of The Economist. Lawrence Ingrassia, business and financial editor at The New York Times, got the Lawrence Minard Editor Award, which honours editors whose work does not receive a byline or whose face does not appear on the air for the work covered.

They’ve now released the list of finalists for the other categories. Many of the names will be familiar to Clusterstock readers. You’ve got CNBC’s Charlie Gasparino, Gretchen Morgenson, Andy R. Sorkin, Michael Lewis, Kate “Jimmy Smoked Pot” Kelly and our own favourite for the win in the “commentary” category, Brian “Fannie is a Fraud” Carney. (Uhm, yep! You caught us. Brian is my brother.)

But we’re not the experts. You are! Let us know your favorties.

Here’s the official statement from UCLA, which runs the Loeb awards.

The Loeb Awards are the highest honours in business journalism. They were established in 1957 by Gerald Loeb, a founding partner of E. F. Hutton, to encourage quality reporting in the areas of business, finance and the economy in order to inform and protect private investors and the general public. Presented by UCLA Anderson School of Management since 1973, the awards recognise writers, editors and producers of both print and broadcast media for the significant contributions they make in this field.

Large Newspapers Category

The finalists in the large newspapers category (circulation of more than 300,000) are:

Gretchen Morgenson, Peter S. Goodman, Charles Duhigg, Carter Dougherty, Eric Dash, Julie Creswell, Jo Becker, Sheryl Gay Stolberg and Stephen Labaton for “The Reckoning” in The New York Times

Robert O’Harrow Jr. and Brady Dennis for “The Crash: The Rise and Fall of AIG” in The Washington Post

Carrick Mollenkamp, Susanne Craig, Jeffrey McCracken, Jon Hilsenrath, Susan Pulliam, Liz Rappaport, Aaron Lucchetti, Jenny Strasburg, Tom McGinty, Serena Ng, Randall Smith and Liam Pleven for “Broken Markets” in The Wall Street Journal

John Carreyrou and Barbara Martinez for “Prescription for Profits” in The Wall Street Journal

Medium & Small Newspapers Category

The finalists in the medium & small newspapers category (circulation of 300,000 or less) are:

Jack Dolan, Matthew Haggman and Rob Barry for “Borrowers Betrayed” in The Miami Herald

David Heath and Christine Willmsen for “The favour Factory” in The Seattle Times

Ames Alexander, Franco Ordoñez, Kerry Hall and Ted Mellnik for “The Cruelest Cuts” in The Charlotte Observer

Andrew McIntosh for “Nail Gun Safety Under Fire” in The Sacramento Bee

Magazines Category

The finalists in the magazines category are:

David Leonhardt for “Obamanomics” in The New York Times Magazine

William Selway and Martin Z. Braun for “Broken Promises” in Bloomberg Markets

Michael Lewis for “The End” in Condé Nast Portfolio

Peter Elkind for “The Trouble with Steve” in Fortune

Commentary Category

The finalists in the commentary category are:

John Gapper for “John Gapper’s Business Blog” in Financial Times

John Cassidy for “Columns by John Cassidy” in Condé Nast Portfolio

Brian M. Carney for “Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac” in The Wall Street Journal

Michael Mandel for “Michael Mandel Columns” in BusinessWeek

Breaking News Category

The finalists in the breaking news category are:

Carrick Mollenkamp, Susanne Craig, Serena Ng, Aaron Lucchetti, Matthew Karnitschnig, Dan Fitzpatrick, Deborah Solomon, Dennis K. Berman, Liam Pleven, Peter Lattman and Annelena Lobb for “The Day That Changed Wall Street” in The Wall Street Journal

Robin Sidel, Dennis K. Berman, Kate Kelly, Carrick Mollenkamp, Mark Whitehouse, Serena Ng, Randall Smith and E. S. Browning for “Collapse of Bear Stearns” in The Wall Street Journal

Andrew Ross Sorkin, Edmund L. Andrews, Michael J. de la Merced, Mary Williams Walsh, Joe Nocera, Peter S. Goodman, Charles Duhigg, Stephen Labaton, Eric Dash, Jenny Anderson and Diana B. Henriques for “The Week That Changed Wall Street” in The New York Times

Diana B. Henriques, Zachery Kouwe, Alex Berenson and Eric Konigsberg for “The Madoff Mess” in The New York Times

Beat Writing Category

The finalists in the beat writing category are:

Rick Rothacker for “The Fall of Wachovia” in The Charlotte Observer

Gretchen Morgenson for “Wall Street” in The New York Times

John Gittelsohn for “Washington Mutual Funded Home Flippers” in The Orange County Register

Chris Serres, Jim Buchta and Glenn Howatt for “Boom to Bust” in Star Tribune

Susanne Craig, Jeffrey McCracken, Aaron Lucchetti and Kate Kelly for “The Collapse of Lehman Brothers” in The Wall Street Journal

News Services Category

The finalists in the news services category are:

William Selway and Martin Z. Braun for “Broken Promises” for Bloomberg News

Mitch Weiss for “Weak Rules Cripple Appraiser Oversight” for Associated Press

Mark Pittman, Elliot Blair Smith, Jesse Westbrook, Bob Ivry and Alison Fitzgerald for “Fed Defies Transparency” for Bloomberg News

Mark Pittman, Aaron Kirchfeld, Jacqueline Simmons and Finbarr Flynn for “Wall Street’s Toxic Exports” for Bloomberg News

Feature Writing Category

The finalists in the feature writing category are:

Michael Lewis for “The End” in Condé Nast Portfolio

Kate Kelly for “The Fall of Bear Stearns” in The Wall Street Journal

Daniel Roth for “Driven” in Wired

Simon Clark, Michael Smith and Franz Wild for “China in Africa: Young Workers, Deadly Mines” in Bloomberg Markets

Online Category

The finalists in the online category are:

Gretchen Morgenson, Louise Story, Tara Siegel Bernard and Jenny Anderson for “The Debt Trap” for The New York Times

Rob O’Dell for “Rio Nuevo Audit” for Arizona Daily Star

Art Lenehan, Peggy Collins, Aaron Whallon, Anh Ly, Elizabeth Daza, Joe Farro, Sean Enzwiler, Rachel Elson, Mark Baumgartner, Lauren Barack, Richard Conniff and Judi Hasson for “Middle Class Crunch” for MSN Money

The staff of The Boston Globe Business Section for “2008 Globe 100” for The Boston Globe

The staff of The New York Times for “Pogue-o-matic” for The New York Times

Television Breaking News Category

The finalists in the television breaking news category are:

Steve Kroft and L. Franklin Devine for “Economic Crisis: House of Cards” on CBS News/60 Minutes

Samantha Wright, Rebecca White, David Faber, Charlie Gasparino, Steve Liesman, Bertha Coombs, Maria Bartiromo and Michelle Caruso-Cabrera for “Is Your Money Safe: The Fall of Lehman Bros” on CNBC

Jonathan Wald, Tyler Mathisen, David Faber and Mary Catherine Wellons for “David Faber on the Fall of AIG” on CNBC

Bob Orr, Robert Hendin, John Nolen, Jill Jackson and Evelyn Thomas for “Bailout Legislation” on CBS News

Television Enterprise Category

The finalists in the television enterprise category are:

Scott Pelley, Solly Granatstein and Nicole Young for “The Wasteland” on CBS News/60 Minutes

Karin Annus, Gary Matsumoto, Amy Marino, Antony Michels and Mike Schneider for “401(k) Hidden Fees” on Bloomberg TV

Steve Kroft and Andy Court for “The Price of Bananas” on CBS News/60 Minutes

Bob Simon, Michael Gavshon and Drew Magratten for “King of Sushi” on CBS News/60 Minutes

Business Book Category

The finalists in the business book category are:

Alice Schroeder for “The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business Life” published by Random House, Crown Publishers

Charles R. Morris for “Trillion Dollar Meltdown: Easy Money, High Rollers, and the Great Credit Crash” published by Public Affairs

Niall Ferguson for “The Ascent of Money: A Financial History of the World” published by The Penguin Press

The judges select finalists and winners based on: quality of reporting and writing, news and analytical value, originality and exclusivity, and where appropriate, production value and visual impact. 60 nine preliminary judges representing a broad spectrum of print and broadcast media, as well as academia chose this year’s finalists. The winners were then determined by the distinguished panel of final judges, including:

Stephen J. Adler, editor-in-chief, BusinessWeek

Amanda Bennett, executive editor, enterprise, Bloomberg News

Jane Berentson, editor, Inc.

Matthew Bishop, bureau chief, The Economist

Gene Bloch, managing editor, CNN New York

Steve Forbes, chairman and chief executive officer, Forbes

Chrystia Freeland, U.S. managing editor, Financial Times

John Hillkirk, executive editor, USA Today

Glenn Kramon, assistant managing editor, The New York Times

Joanne Lipman, former editor-in-chief, Condé Nast Portfolio

Matt Murray, deputy managing editor, national news, The Wall Street Journal

Judy D. Olian, dean, UCLA Anderson School of Management

David Schlesinger, editor-in-chief, Thomson Reuters

Allan Sloan, senior editor-at-large, Fortune

Russ Stanton, editor, Los Angeles Times

Jonathan Wald, former senior vice president, business news, CNBC

