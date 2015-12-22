The 20 best business books of 2015

Whether you’re looking for a last-minute gift or want to make sure you didn’t miss a must-read, it’s worth checking out the year’s best business stories, career guides, and management studies.

From a biography of Elon Musk to a look inside Google’s management structure and an introduction to behavioural economics, we’ve picked our favourite business books of 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.