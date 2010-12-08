The Best Business Advice In 140 Characters Or Less

Alyson Shontell
steve martin tweet

The beauty of Twitter is that all its content is succint. It makes for great skimming, link-sharing, and even inspiring.

We scoured Twitter to find favourite tweets from the best in business. Our hit list included venture capitalists Fred Wilson and Bijan Sabet, entrepreneurs like Mark Cuban and Evan Williams, and media companies such as Inc and Entrepreneur Magazine.

Here are the 20 most inspiring and  insightful tweets we could find.

Tweeted by: Jack Dorsey, @jack

Profile: Creator, Co-founder and Chairman of Twitter; CEO of Square.

Followers: 1,597,750

Tweeted by: Jason Calacanis, @jason

Profile: I am a writer of emails that inspire and infuriate many. I host a podcast called This Week in Startups & run a company called Mahalo.com

Followers: 106,063

Tweeted by: Ed Shahzade, @ed

Profile: Connecting people on Twitter since 2006. Thoughtful feedback is priceless. http://nextinstinct.com.

Followers: 68,639

Tweeted by: Chris Dixon, @cdixon

Profile: Cofounder of Hunch

Followers: 18,945

Tweeted by: Evan Williams, @ev

Profile: Co-founder of Twitter

Followers: 1,268,426

Tweeted by: Robby Grossman, @freerobby

Profile: Engineer at @oneforty & founder of @paperphobic

Followers: 575

Tweeted by: Dick Costolo, @dickc

Profile: Founder of Feedburner, CEO of Twitter

Followers: 898,386

Tweeted by: Clay Shirky, @cshirky

Profile: Author of Here Comes Everybody; adjunct professor at New York University.

Followers: 91,331

Tweeted by: LLCoolJ, @llcoolj

Profile: EVERYONE DESERVES A SHOT AT GREATNESS. Rapper/Musician

Followers: 999,375

Tweeted by: Peter Fenton, @peterfenton

Profile: General Partner, Benchmark Capital

Followers: 4,804

Tweeted by: Chloe Sladden, @ChloeS

Profile: Media Partnerships at Twitter

Followers: 213,938

Tweeted by: CoryBooker, @CoryBooker

Profile: Mayor of Newark, New Jersey

Followers: 1,059,484

Tweeted by: Frank Chimero, @fchimero

Profile: Make things. Collect things. Break things. Connect things. Chimero is a graphic designer, professor and writer who has worked with TIME, Conde Nast and Bloomberg Businessweek.

Followers: 10,868

Tweeted by: Josh Elman, @joshelman

Profile: Engineer, Twitter

Followers: 6,130

Tweeted by: Jeremy Deam, @PsyBlog

Profile: Author of PsyBlog, psychology researcher.

Followers: 2,650

Tweeted by: Simon Sinek, @simonsinek

Profile: Leadership expert and author of Start With Why

Followers: 9,306

favoured by Martin Zwilling, Startup Mentor/Writer

Tweeted by: DJagenbergTrout, @DJagenbergTrout

Profile: Creator, Co-founder and Chairman of Twitter; CEO of Square.

Followers: 914

Tweeted by: Keith Rabois, @rabois

Profile: General Manager, Square

Followers: 5,980



