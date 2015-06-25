RANKED: The 10 best burgers in London

After a rigorous tasting of 75 burgers across London, Twenty Something has shortlisted the best patties in the city.
The 10 winners were selected based on five categories: bun, patty, topping, structure, and “wow” factor.
London’s best burger ranking was released ahead of Twenty Something’s Burger Fest, taking place this Saturday, June 27.
And now, the list:
10. The Juicy Bastard — Burger Craft
Bun: 8.3
Patty: 9.7
Toppings: 8.0
Structure: 7.8
“Wow” factor: 7.8
For £11, you can sink your teeth into two dry-aged beef patties topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a smokey BBQ sauce. “Each bite left me wanting more,” a critic for The Culture Mag said of the Juicy Bastard.
9. The Boom Burger — Boom Burger
Bun:
8.9
Patty: 8.1
Toppings: 8.9
Structure: 8.0
“Wow” factor: 7.9
The Caribbean-inspired restaurant’s signature burger comes smothered in cheese and bacon jam and can be yours to enjoy for £9.
8. The El Chapo — Lucky Chip
Bun: 7.1
Patty: 8.5
Toppings: 9.0
Structure: 7.8
“Wow” factor: 9.5
Smoked bacon, blue cheese, and roast jalapenos add something special to this £9.50 burger, which you can find at Netil Market in east London.
7. The Green Chilli Cheeseburger — Dip & Flip
Bun: 8.3
Patty: 7.3
Toppings: 9.3
Structure: 8.0
“Wow” factor: 10
The Green Chilli Cheeseburger comes with a side of house blend brewed beef gravy for £7.50.
6. The Honest Burger — Honest Burger
Patty: 8.8
Toppings: 8.0
Structure: 8.9
“Wow” factor: 8.3
Gorge on this classic beef burger, topped with smoked bacon, cheddar, pickled cucumber, and lettuce, for £10.
5. The Buffalo Bill — Street Kitchen
Bun: 8.4
Patty: 9.0
Toppings: 9.3
Structure: 8.1
“Wow” factor: 8.8
Street Kitchen prides itself on using natural, local ingredients. The Buffalo Bill is made with 100% grass-fed beef and sandwiched between toasted brioche.
4. The Smokey Bandit — Hotbox
Bun:
8.5
Patty: 9.0
Toppings:9.5
Structure: 8.5
“Wow” factor: 9.0
An aged patty, smoked short rib, jalapeno, and red cheddar round out this £12 burger, which you can find at this barbecue joint in Spitafields.
3. The Angry Grizzly — Stokey Bears
Bun:
9.0
Patty: 9.0
Toppings: 9.0
Structure: 8.3
“Wow” factor: 9.2
Double-aged meat, smoked bacon, and bacon jam make a winning combination.
2. The Bacon Cheeseburger — Bleecker St. Burger
Bun:
9.0
Patty: 9.8
Toppings: 8.3
Structure: 9.7
“Wow” factor: 9.2
American cheese, onion, bacon, and sauce make this £7 burger a tasty classic.
1. The Venimoo — Wild Game Co.
Bun:
8.5
Patty: 9.5
Toppings: 9.6
Structure: 8.8
“Wow” factor: 9.6
Beef and venison patties covered with Bearnaise sauce, onion jam, and bresaola helped this creation clinch the top spot.
NOW WATCH: Here’s what happens when you drop an Apple Watch face down on cement
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.