RANKED: The 10 best burgers in London

After a rigorous tasting of 75 burgers across London, Twenty Something has shortlisted the best patties in the city.

The 10 winners were selected based on five categories: bun, patty, topping, structure, and “wow” factor.

London’s best burger ranking was released ahead of Twenty Something’s Burger Fest, taking place this Saturday, June 27.

And now, the list:

10. The Juicy Bastard — Burger Craft

Bun: 8.3

Patty: 9.7

Toppings: 8.0

Structure: 7.8

“Wow” factor: 7.8

For £11, you can sink your teeth into two dry-aged beef patties topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a smokey BBQ sauce. “Each bite left me wanting more,” a critic for The Culture Mag said of the Juicy Bastard.

9. The Boom Burger — Boom Burger

Bun:

8.9

Patty: 8.1

Toppings: 8.9

Structure: 8.0

“Wow” factor: 7.9

The Caribbean-inspired restaurant’s signature burger comes smothered in cheese and bacon jam and can be yours to enjoy for £9.

8. The El Chapo — Lucky Chip

Bun: 7.1

Patty: 8.5

Toppings: 9.0

Structure: 7.8

“Wow” factor: 9.5

Smoked bacon, blue cheese, and roast jalapenos add something special to this £9.50 burger, which you can find at Netil Market in east London.

7. The Green Chilli Cheeseburger — Dip & Flip

Bun: 8.3

Patty: 7.3

Toppings: 9.3

Structure: 8.0

“Wow” factor: 10

The Green Chilli Cheeseburger comes with a side of house blend brewed beef gravy for £7.50.

6. The Honest Burger — Honest Burger

Patty: 8.8

Toppings: 8.0

Structure: 8.9

“Wow” factor: 8.3

Gorge on this classic beef burger, topped with smoked bacon, cheddar, pickled cucumber, and lettuce, for £10.

5. The Buffalo Bill — Street Kitchen

Bun: 8.4

Patty: 9.0

Toppings: 9.3

Structure: 8.1

“Wow” factor: 8.8

Street Kitchen prides itself on using natural, local ingredients. The Buffalo Bill is made with 100% grass-fed beef and sandwiched between toasted brioche.

4. The Smokey Bandit — Hotbox

Bun:

8.5

Patty: 9.0

Toppings:9.5

Structure: 8.5

“Wow” factor: 9.0

An aged patty, smoked short rib, jalapeno, and red cheddar round out this £12 burger, which you can find at this barbecue joint in Spitafields.

3. The Angry Grizzly — Stokey Bears

Bun:

9.0

Patty: 9.0

Toppings: 9.0

Structure: 8.3

“Wow” factor: 9.2

Double-aged meat, smoked bacon, and bacon jam make a winning combination.

2. The Bacon Cheeseburger — Bleecker St. Burger

Bun:

9.0

Patty: 9.8

Toppings: 8.3

Structure: 9.7

“Wow” factor: 9.2

American cheese, onion, bacon, and sauce make this £7 burger a tasty classic.

1. The Venimoo — Wild Game Co.

Bun:

8.5

Patty: 9.5

Toppings: 9.6

Structure: 8.8

“Wow” factor: 9.6

Beef and venison patties covered with Bearnaise sauce, onion jam, and bresaola helped this creation clinch the top spot.

