The Best Burgers In 25 Cities Across America

Photo: Flickr/punctuated

In a recent Zagat survey, diners told us they eat burgers more than four times per month.In honour of this American classic and comfort-food staple, today we’re releasing our list of America’s Best Burgers. Hungry yet?

This year’s list includes standouts like Flip Bar in Miami, serving up “outstanding” “juicy” patties, Sketch in Philadelphia offering “the right amount of sloppy, fatty goodness” and NYC’s “worst-kept secret”, Burger Joint at Le Parker Meridien Hotel.



Here’s the full roundup of the best burgers in 25 cities throughout the U.S. We hope this helps you navigate the best patties for your palate, and we invite you to share your feedback on the burger places you frequent by posting a review on Google+.

Atlanta Area: Vortex Bar & Grill Austin: Hopdoddy's Burger Bar Baltimore Area: Linwoods Boston: Mr. Bartley's Charlotte: Bad Daddy's Burger Bar Food: 25

Decor: 19

Service: 22

Cost: $17 'Options, baby, options' are the draws at these 'fairly priced', 'super-upbeat' 'joints' where the 'huge burgers' (made from beef, poultry, pork, buffalo, tuna or black beans) are available with an 'endless' array of 'amazing' toppings, plus 'wonderful' 'build-your-own salads' and sides like 'devilish tater tots'; 'young hipsters' say 'don't come before 7 PM unless you want to be surrounded by high chairs', but whenever you show up, prepare for it to be 'crowded' and 'noisier than a lawnmower.' 1626 East Blvd; 704-714-4888 Chicago: Edzo's Burger Shop Dallas/Ft. Worth: Maple & Motor Denver: Crave Real Burgers Ft. Lauderdale: The Le Tub Saloon Honolulu: Kua 'Aini Sandwich Food: 24

Decor: 16

Service: 17

Cost: $15 'A North Shore favourite', this 'famous hamburger shop' with a 'surf shack atmosphere' and its strip-mall Ward centres' offshoot serve up 'hot and juicy' burgers, 'some of the best drippy, messy sandwiches ever' ('try the mahi mahi') and 'delicious' salads; it's all made with 'fresh' ingredients and served 'efficiently' but 'get there early' if you like avocado on top, 'cause they 'always run out.' 1200 Ala Moana Blvd; 808-591-9133 Houston: Goode Co. Burgers Kansas City: Burger Stand at the Casbah Las Vegas Area: Slidin' Thru Food: 26

Decor: 19

Service: 23

Cost: $11 A seminal fixture in the Vegas 'food-truck scene', this mobile 'bitty-burger' purveyor slings an 'excellent variety' of 'killer' sliders from its vibrantly decorated vehicle manned by a 'friendly' crew; its Northwest bricks-and-mortar site means 'you don't have to chase' the van anymore to sample the 'delicious' patties. 6410 N Durango Dr; 702-645-1570 Los Angeles: Golden State Food: 26

Decor: 14

Service: 22

Cost: $19 Go for the 'revelatory', 'amazingly made' burgers and 'keep the pig-out ball rolling' with sweet potato fries and Coke floats at this 'tiny' Fairfax storefront where the 'cool owners and staff' also 'know their beer'; despite 'standing in line' for counter service and 'waiting for tables to open up', diehards dub it the 'hands-down best' around; P.S. Let's Be Frank hot dogs are on the menu too. 426 N Fairfax Ave; 323-782-8331 Miami: Flip Burger Bar New York City: Burger Joint Orlando: Pine 20 2 Food: 26

Decor: 21

Service: 22

Cost: $14 'Get it your way' at this Downtown Orlando counter-serve where you can construct your own 'gourmet burger' from the 'high-quality', 'locally sourced' ingredients; a 'fantastic beer selection', 'accommodating' staff and modern digs all further the appeal. 22 E Pine St; 407-574-2160 Philadelphia: Sketch Portland, OR: Killer Burger Food: 27

Decor: 21

Service: 25

Cost: $13 'Fun twists on the old-fashioned burger' draw meatheads to these Hollywood-Sellwood patty places, where the 'affordable', cardiologist-worthy lineup includes a 'crazy-but-delicious' option with peanut butter sauce, pickles and bacon, plus the 'addictive' 'bottomless' fries come gratis; the 'small' Sandy Boulevard outpost can be 'standing-room-only', but 'peppy' service keeps tables turning. 4644 NE Sandy Blvd; 971-544-7521 Sacramento: Squeeze Inn Salt Lake City: Hire's Big H San Diego: In-N-Out Burger Food: 26

Decor: 18

Service: 24

Cost: $10 Rated Most Popular chain and top Bang for the Buck in San Diego, this 'classic-Cal' burger chain is 'beloved' for 'fresh-cut fries, fresh-cut produce and fresh beef' that all add up to 'heaven on a bun' and can be complemented with grilled cheese, Neapolitan milkshakes and saucy 'animal-style' patties from the 'secret menu'; a 'chipper' counter crew and 'extra-clean' locations help offset 'long waits' and a sometimes 'slow drive-thru.' 3102 Sports Arena Blvd; 800-786-1000 San Francisco Bay: 900 Grayson Seattle: Broiler Bay Washington, DC: Ray's To The Third Food: 25

Decor: 14

Service: 22

Cost: $31 'Ray's a toast' -- with a glass from the 'superior-for-a-neighbourhood-place' wine selection -- to Michael 'Ray' Landrum's new 'bistro version' in Courthouse that features steak frites 'done very well' at prices that 'can't be beat'; its unassuming premises are also home to his signature burger as well as 'excellent' shrimp and chicken, and decadent shakes. 1650 Wilson Blvd; 703-841-0001 More From Zagat Buzz Check Out New York's 8 Trendiest Restaurants >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.