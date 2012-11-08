The Best Burgers In 12 Cities Around The US

Photo: Flickr/avlxyz
The hamburger is arguably America’s favourite food and burger-aficionados are fiercely opinionated about what makes a good burger.Whether it’s the consistency of the bun, the quality of the meat, or the condiment-to-meat ratio, people have very strong opinions on what makes a great burger and which places serve the best burgers.
In honour of Burger Week, the editors at Zagat have been devoting continuous coverage to the burger and have been compiling lists of the top burgers in major cities around the U.S.
From Atlanta to New York to San Francisco and the Bay Area and beyond, and from upscale eateries to greasy burger joints, here are the most succulent, flavorful, mouth-watering hamburgers near you.
Zagat ranks restaurants on a 30-point scale based on food, decór, and service. Ratings of 26 to 30 are considered “extraordinary to perfection,” according to the company.
878 Peachtree Street Northeast
Food: 24
Service: 20
Cost: $19
Vortex is famous for its succulent burgers and its wide selection of beer. The restaurant is biker-friendly with an alternative and wacky vibe.
25 Crossroads Drive, Owings Mills
Food: 27
Service: 27
Cost: $56
This sophisticated modern American restaurant in Owings Mills serves great burgers from the restaurant's open grill. The dining room is modern and elegant and the staff is attentive.
1246 Massachusetts Avenue, CambridgeFood: 24
Service: 15
Cost: $17
Mr. Bartley's is famous for its enormous, reasonably priced burgers and milkshakes served in a casual setting with communal tables.
1571 Sherman Avenue, Evanston Food: 27
Service: 21
Cost: $12
At Edzo's, burger lovers can custom-order their burgers exactly as they like, whether they opt for it to be smashed and crispy or thick and juicy. Even the fries and milkshakes come in several varieties.
4902 Kirby DriveFood: 25
Service: 19
Cost: $15
Goode Co. Hamburgers & Taqueria puts its own Tex-Mex spin on its mesquite-grilled burgers. It also serves a wide selection of tacos.
3930 South Las Vegas Boulevard #121AFood: 25
Service: 20
Cost: $27
Located between Mandalay Bay and The Luxor, Burger Bar is the brainchild of celebrity chef Hubert Keller.
Choose from a variety of meats (kobe, buffalo, lamb), buns and toppings (avocado, foie gras, and even lobster) to build your perfect burger.
426 North Fairfax Avenue, L.A.Food: 26
Service: 22
Cost: $19
People rave about the burgers in this Fairfax shop, which also has great beer, floats, and sweet potato fries. The tiny restaurant gets crowded, so be prepared to wait for a table.
1699 Northeast 123rd Street, North MiamiFood: 25
Service: 23
Cost: $20
This North Miami burger joint has juicy burgers, toasted buns, and an extensive beer list.
119 West 56th Street Food: 24
Service: 15
Cost: $17
Hidden inside the swanky Parker Meridien hotel is this gritty low-key burger joint, where New Yorkers come for delicious burgers, greasy fries and cheap beer.
413 East Girard AvenueFood: 28
Service: 24
Cost: $15
This Fishtown joint has giant and messy burgers, which can be topped with a variety of creative sauces, like wasabi, harissa, or chipotle. The restaurant's walls are covered in handwritten notes scribbled by devoted fans.
900 Grayson Street, BerkeleyFood: 25
Service: 22
Cost: $23
Although 900 Grayson is in a somewhat remote part of Berkeley, lines still form out the door as diners eagerly await a chance to dine on the funky restaurant's famous burgers or chicken and waffles.
1725 Wilson Boulevard Arlington, VA Food: 26
Service: 16
Cost: $16
Ray's Hell Burger is a hole-in-the-wall joint in Arlington that serves giant, juicy burgers made from high-quality steak at a good price.
