The Best Burgers In 12 Cities Around The US

Photo: Flickr/avlxyz

The hamburger is arguably America’s favourite food and burger-aficionados are fiercely opinionated about what makes a good burger.Whether it’s the consistency of the bun, the quality of the meat, or the condiment-to-meat ratio, people have very strong opinions on what makes a great burger and which places serve the best burgers.



In honour of Burger Week, the editors at Zagat have been devoting continuous coverage to the burger and have been compiling lists of the top burgers in major cities around the U.S.

From Atlanta to New York to San Francisco and the Bay Area and beyond, and from upscale eateries to greasy burger joints, here are the most succulent, flavorful, mouth-watering hamburgers near you.

Zagat ranks restaurants on a 30-point scale based on food, decór, and service. Ratings of 26 to 30 are considered “extraordinary to perfection,” according to the company.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.