This is the best burger in New York City according to Shake Shack's head chef

Fred P./Yelp The Spotted Pig has the best burger in New York City, according to Shake Shack’s culinary director.

Shake Shack’s head chef, Mark Rosati, is a burger fanatic.

He’s been cooking, tasting, and tweaking burgers as the culinary director for Shake Shack for the last decade.

So we asked him where we could find the best burger in New York City.

His answer? The Spotted Pig.

“My favourite burgers are the ones where i don’t have to think too much; It’s just so good and delicious that I shut off my critical and just start to think ‘pleasure,'” Rosati said. “[The Spotted Pig’s] burger has always done that to me.”

The Spotted Pig, in Manhattan’s West Village neighbourhood, is a gastro-pub run by Michelin-starred celebrity chef April Bloomfield.

The burger is char-grilled and served with Roquefort cheese and a side of shoestring fries, according to the menu.

After The Spotted Pig, the next best burger in New York City is at Roberta’s in Brooklyn, according to Rosati.

“It’s masterful,” Rosati said of Roberta’s burger, which is only served at lunch. “It’s dry-aged, so simple, with American cheese — and they serve the condiments on the side. It’s so good.”

Here’s Roberta’s burger:

NOW WATCH: How much sex you should be having in a healthy relationship



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.