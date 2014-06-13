The Best Buildings Australia Never Built Are Being Showcased At The International Architecture Exhibition

What could have been in Sydney Harbour. Minifie van Schaik, Caught Unawares, Project 2013, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. Digital Reconstruction by Ben Juckes. Image: felix.

The Australian Pavilion at the 14th International Architecture Exhibition in Venice takes visitors on virtual journey through selection of Australia’s most intriguing unrealised projects.

The exhibition showcases historical and contemporary Australian projects from the past 100 years which, for various reasons, were never built.

FJMT (Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp), Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. Competition entry 2001. Digital Reconstruction by Matt Delroy-Carr. Image: felix.



The projects are be brought to life via 3D augmented models, images, voiceovers and animations, activated by a specially designed Augmented Australia app which is free to download.

Never built. ARM Architecture, Carlton and United Brewery Redevelopment, Project 1995, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Digital reconstruction by Keith Reid and Scott Horsburgh. Image: felix.

Australia’s temporary pavilion for the exhibition, known as the Cloud Space, houses trigger images of each project and forms a physical portal to Augmented Australia while real-world scale 3D models will be geographically positioned around Venice.

Creative director Rene Van Meeuwen said: “No one has ever executed an exhibition of this scale with buildings of this scale using augmented reality. In a sense the exhibition is a precursor to the future.”

The Augmented Australia App can be downloaded from the Apple Store or from Google Play. Search for “AugAus”.

“The fantastic thing about constructing our exhibition in augmented reality is that a lot of the virtual content can be enjoyed by people from anywhere in the world. The exhibition will also be able to live on through the catalogue,” said Van Meeuwen.

Tessellate a+d, Hybrid Cathedral, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Project 2013. Digital Reconstruction by Keith Reid and Scott Horsburgh. Image: felix.

