I wanted to do an update on our article a while ago about the best brokerage account promotions available to online stock and options investors, since it’s now a new month (May) and the deals landscape has changed slightly.



In Outlaw’s view, the best overall brokerage account promotion is the OptionsHouse 100 commission-free stock trades offer.

Since the usual price for a stock trade at OptionsHouse is $3.95, this is approximately a $395 value. Use the link located here to apply.

I really like their trading interface, and the free streaming stock charts they offer to every new customer as well.

What else is out there? I still like E*Trade‘s current brokerage account promotion, where new customers can “trade free” for the first 60 days that your account is open. That’s a really good deal, but keep in mind that after the 60 days ends E*Trade’s commission schedule is on the rather high end compared to some of the other discount online brokerages; $9.99 per trade. Also, you’ll need to fund your new account with a minimum of $2,000 initially. That shouldn’t be a problem, though.

— provided by Outlaw

