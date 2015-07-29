The best briefcase at every price point

Swaine Adeney Brigg The Swaine Adeney Lombard ($US3,400)

Face it: You can’t get away with bringing a backpack to work anymore. There is a better way.

Briefcases have come back — but don’t worry, these aren’t your father’s bags.

Gone are the metal attaché cases and hard shell leather cases. They have been replaced by softcases made to hold more MacBooks than nuclear codes.

It’s finally time to upgrade your work bag, and you can’t go wrong with any one of these suggestions. We’ve even broken it down by price point, so you can find the perfect bag for your workplace and budget.

