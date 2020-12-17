Boxing Day sales 2020: The best deals available from Amazon Australia

Christmas Day is just around the corner, which means this year’s Boxing Day sales are almost here. If you’d prefer to avoid the Boxing Day crowds, Amazon Australia has you sorted. Judging by their sales from previous years, you can expect plenty of bargains.

Here are some of the best deals you can expect on the day, and few sales that are already available.

Video Games

Video game sales are the perfect excuse to pick up those titles you’ve been meaning to play, or those upgrades you’ve been needing to improve your overall experience. There’s sure to be discounts on a variety of games, hardware and accessories during Amazon’s Boxing Day sales.

The big question is whether or not we’ll see some deals on the PS5 or Xbox Series X. It seems unlikely, given how new they are, but never say never.

Amazon is currently running a two-for-$110 deal on selected Nintendo Switch games, which includes titles such as The Legend of Zelda Links Awakening, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe and Animal Crossing New Horizons.

See all the deals here.

Tech / Gadgets

Last year’s Boxing Day sale saw discounts on a huge range of technology and gadgets, ranging from smart TVs to noise cancelling headphones, laptops and kitchen appliances. There’s also a high chance that Amazon will be running some deals on their smart home products, such as the Echo Dot and Echo Show.

Amazon is currently running a few early bird deals, which include:

See all the deals here.

Toys

Something to make the kids happy (or the young at heart). Last year’s Boxing Day sale included deals on a range of toys – including board games, puzzles and action figures – across various age groups.

See all the deals here.

Books

Amazon will most likely discount their line of Kindles, along with Kindle ready e-books, so you can pick up those 2020 titles you’ve been meaning to read and sort out your reading list for 2021. You can currently get three months of Kindle Unlimited for only $0.99.

If digital books aren’t your thing, judging by Amazon’s previous Boxing Days, there’ll most likely be a range of physical fiction and non-fiction titles on sale.

See all the deals here.

Baby Needs

In previous years, some baby-related Boxing Day sales included up to 40% off selected car and booster seats, along with discounts on essential items like diaper bags and utensil sets.

See all the deals here.

